Ecuador has completed the largest debt-for-nature conversion ever. This financial operation consists of an advantageous exchange that frees up resources to allocate them to environmental conservation, in this case of the Galapagos. The savings generated, 323 million dollars for conservation, and the capitalization of part of them will make it possible to allocate 450 million dollars (about 410 million euros) to the archipelago and its surroundings.

The Galapagos Life Fund (GLF) will be endowed, a fund that will finance conservation activities for the next 18 and a half years, both in the Galapagos Marine Reserve and in the Hermandad Marine Reserve, a conservation area created in the area of ​​the Galapagos in 2022.

The Galapagos Marine Reserve comprises 13 large islands in an area of ​​40 nautical miles. It has more than 3,500 species, 25% of which are endemic marine organisms, and 24 species of mammals, two of which are endemic. The Hermandad Marine Reserve encompasses 60,000 square kilometers of ocean between the Galapagos Marine Reserve and the Costa Rican maritime border northwest of the Galapagos Islands. The idea is to create a corridor of transnational protected areas in a vitally important habitat for threatened shark species.

In addition to their intrinsic value, the natural capital of these two reserves is crucial for important economic sectors in Ecuador, such as tourism and artisanal fishing.

Ecuador has carried out the operation with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The operation consists of granting an IDB guarantee of 85 million dollars and DFC political risk insurance for 656 million dollars to Ecuador for the purchase of existing public debt on better terms.

A pioneering operation

This purchase of debt with lower cost financing generates total savings of more than 1,126 million dollars plus 323 million generated for conservation in the Galapagos Islands during the next years and a half. That includes approximately 12 million new funds annually, and around 5.41 million annually on average, to capitalize an endowment for the Galapagos Life Fund (GLF). Combined, the debt conversion and endowment will generate more than $450 million for marine conservation in the Galapagos Islands.

Joan Prats, a financial specialist from the IDB’s Connectivity, Markets and Finance Division, pointed out in a telematic press conference that this is the second operation of this type supported by the agency, after another smaller one in Barbados, and that it is quite pioneering for being carried out with a “volume never known” and for combining different credit enhancement instruments. Gregory Watson, principal specialist in Biodiversity, Climate Change and Sustainability at the IDB, has indicated for his part that with the operation, the Ecuadorian Government assumes commitments to improve fisheries management and sustainability.

Watson has explained that the Galapagos Life Fund will finance activities to promote the maintenance and growth of the natural capital of the two mentioned marine reserves, which means the conservation of their ecosystems, species, land, minerals, air, oceans, and natural processes and functions. . Ecuador is one of the six most biodiverse countries located in Latin America and the Caribbean, after Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela.

“Ecuador and the IDB are leading the way with this debt-for-nature conversion. Not only is this the largest operation of its kind, but it is the first time that a multilateral institution combines guarantees with political risk insurance to mobilize resources from different actors towards conservation,” IDB President Ilan Goldfajn told through a statement. “It is an example of how the region is not only tackling global challenges, but is also being part of the solution, pioneering innovative approaches and instruments that can be replicated and scaled globally,” he added.

This type of operation allows countries to improve their debt management, while boosting investment in environmental sustainability and biodiversity. It also marks an important milestone in the IDB’s strategy to deploy innovative financing instruments to mobilize resources for sustainable development, according to the agency.

“The actions undertaken by Ecuador in this debt-for-nature conversion mark a milestone and show its commitment to building a sustainable present and future based on the participation of communities, coordinated work with the productive sectors and care for the environment. ”, said Juan Carlos De la Hoz Viñas, IDB Representative in Ecuador.

