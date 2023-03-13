This brief announcement came after press reports indicated that the leaders of the United States, Australia and Britain will announce the modernization of their country’s fleets of nuclear-powered submarines.

The New York Times reported that these nuclear submarines will be used to strengthen the naval forces of these countries in the Asia-Pacific region, as China is working to strengthen its forces there.

The nuclear submarine procurement and training agreements will mark the first concrete step between the three English-speaking countries to deepen the ambitious strategic partnership dubbed “Ocos” launched 18 months ago.

The military deal includes the purchase of attack submarines by Australia from the United States and then Britain, before the first intention to manufacture its own submarines.

Under this deal, the United States will have shared for the first time with a foreign country nuclear technology for this type of naval vessels in 65 years.

This step shows the extent to which President Biden is investing in strategic military planning with allies and partners to confront what he sees as China’s growing military capabilities and willingness to control the island of Taiwan by military force.