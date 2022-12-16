The AquaDom, the largest cylindrical aquarium in the world, located inside the hotel Radisson Collection in Berlin, has burst this morning for unknown reasons, spilling out a million liters of water and the 1,500 tropical fish it housed. The torrent of water has caused two minor injuries due to glass cuts and still unquantified damage to the hotel.

The explosion of the aquarium – a huge cylinder 16 meters high by 11.5 meters in diameter, standing in the center of the lobby – has generated a torrent of water that has carried away hotel furniture and destroyed several of the shops that They were on the ground floor. The water has passed through the doors of the hotel and has flooded Karl-Liebknecht street, one of the busiest in the center of the German capital, next to the Berlin cathedral and the museum island. The road is still closed to vehicles.

The blowout has expelled most of the 1,500 tropical fish that the aquarium contained, of almost a hundred different species, many of which have ended up dragged by the torrent of water into the Berlin sewers. According to the Berlin daily Der Tagesspiegelsome specimens that were in side aquariums have been collected and transferred to other parts of the German capital.

Image of the AquaDom, in 2015. picture alliance (picture alliance via Getty Image)

At around 5:45 a.m., a very loud noise was heard, like an explosion, a police spokesman said, adding that parts of the facade of the hotel where the aquarium was located flew into the street. Shortly after, he blew up its structure and the interior doors and windows of the establishment were blown up, while around a hundred members of the fire brigade, plus another 100 policemen, arrived at the hotel. About 300 guests who were in the hotel, which has been left without electricity, have had to be evacuated. Late in the morning, firefighters with climbing equipment entered the building.

According to a witness who was staying at the hotel and who was able to see the destruction in the aquarium from her room, a “huge noise” was heard that scared her a lot. “I am still in shock”, he stated. The woman, who was due to return to Israel this Friday, has not yet been able to pick up her luggage because the building is completely dark and without electricity.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

“The water from this aquarium has almost completely leaked, both inside the building and towards Karl Liebknecht Street,” a spokesman for the fire brigade told the regional RBB radio television channel. “Due to the high pressure of the water in the aquarium, when it burst, it carried away a lot of objects, which are now scattered on the street,” he added.

Damage to the exterior of the hotel that housed the aquarium. PHILIP SINGER (EFE)

The privately managed AquaDom was inaugurated in 2003 and, after 12 years in operation, closed to proceed with renovation work, at a cost of 2.6 million euros, to reopen in the summer of 2020. Among other measures, the silicone gaskets were renewed and the pool was thoroughly cleaned. However, according to the newspaper Bildthe breakage of the aquarium is a consequence of material fatigue.

The AquaDom was one of the attractions of the Berlin Aquarium. Located inside the Radisson Collection hotel, the fish could be seen from the rooms, but it also allowed visitors to see inside through an elevator installed in its central part that was accessed through a tunnel. Along with the large main cylinder, other aquariums or internal compartments are part of the attraction, in which different species are distributed, from small tropical fish to rays or small sharks. The building complex, called Dom Aqarée, houses, among others, the large Sea Life aquarium, as well as the AquaDom.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.