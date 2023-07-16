The largest cup of coffee in Russia was brewed from Arabica beans in Tver

The largest cup of coffee in Russia was brewed in Tver, using almost 100 kilograms of Arabica beans. On Sunday, July 16, reports RIA News.

As noted, as part of the celebration of the City Day and the 888th anniversary of the founding of Tver, a cup more than two meters high was installed on the Afanasy Nikitin embankment. To brew coffee in it, the organizers of the action used about 100 kilograms of medium-roasted Arabica beans.

The achievement was recorded in the Russian Book of Records.

In June it was reported that two culinary records were set in Ufa during the celebration of the Day of Russia and the City Day. Thus, local culinary specialists prepared kystyby, a traditional dish made from dough with filling, which turned out to be the largest in the world, and also baked a giant uchpochmak, which was recognized as the largest in Russia.