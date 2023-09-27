Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will leave Russia and sell its business to CommEX

The management of the largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance decided to completely leave the Russian market and sell its business in the country to CommEX. About it reported on the trading platform website.

The exchange’s chief compliance officer, Noah Perlman, said that continued operation of the site in Russia would be incompatible “with Binance’s compliance strategy.” In the future, Binance management will focus on developing business in other countries and will close exchange services and other business areas in the Russian Federation over the next few months.

The trading platform also clarified that the process of disconnecting existing users from the platform will take up to one year. At the same time, all client assets will be reliably protected. Together with the new owner of the Russian business, the company’s management will promptly notify users about the procedure for transferring their assets to the new platform.

The possibility of Binance completely leaving the Russian market was reported at the end of August. At the same time, the management of the trading platform significantly limited the opportunities for Russians.

Such users were prohibited from conducting any currency transactions with the exception of ruble (RUB) transactions. In addition, citizens living outside of Russia were also subject to restrictions. To continue trading, they were required to undergo mandatory verification and provide proof of address. These decisions were made after the company was accused of helping Russians transfer money abroad, bypassing Western sanctions.