WSJ: Binance, the largest crypto exchange, is considering a complete exit from Russia

The largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance thought about leaving Russia, citing an unnamed representative of the site informs The Wall Street journal.

Since August 26, the Binance crypto exchange has banned Russians from conducting any currency transactions, with the exception of ruble ones. The restrictions apply to clients who have passed the Know Your Customer (KYC) verification in Russia. The decision was made after the company was accused of helping Russians transfer money abroad, bypassing Western sanctions.

On Monday, August 28, the site informed users in Russia that they can no longer exchange digital tokens for a currency other than rubles. Restrictions on conducting operations have also been imposed on citizens living outside the country.

According to Elina Sidorenko, an economist at the MGIMO Center for Digital Economy, the decision of the crypto exchange will have a negative impact on domestic investors: Binance was one of the key trading platforms for users from Russia. After the introduction of restrictions, the sanctions pressure will continue, until the end of 2023, with a high degree of probability, there will be a trend of widespread restrictions on Russian crypto investors, she admitted.

In June, the large cryptocurrency exchange OKX made the Earn service with an annual return of more than 99 percent, Shark Fin financial indices and Double Investment products unavailable to Russians. The exchange clarified that current subscriptions will not be renewed, and if the product provides for early redemption, users will be able to end them in advance.