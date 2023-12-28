Binance called on Russians to withdraw money before December 29, 2023

The largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance called on Russians to urgently withdraw money. About this with a link to Binance support service reports RBC Crypto.

The company sent out reminders to Russian customers that it would soon stop supporting ruble transactions. Users were advised to withdraw funds before December 29, 2023 – from Friday, open positions on the site will begin to be closed. Money can be transferred to the CommEX exchange or any other crypto platform without restrictions, the company noted.

Representatives of Binance warned that the platform will stop supporting transactions with the Russian ruble from January 31, 2024. The crypto exchange will stop supporting the ruble on its own p2p platform and will not include it in trading pairs. However, users will still have the opportunity to make transactions with Russian currency on the CommEX platform – they can transfer ruble assets by linking their Binance account to their platform account.

“In addition, users can withdraw Russian rubles through Binance fiat partners until January 31, 2024 0:00 (UTC), convert Russian rubles to cryptocurrency using the Conversion tool, or exchange Russian rubles for cryptocurrency on the Binance spot market,” commented on Binance.

In September 2023, Binance announced its complete withdrawal from Russia and the sale of its business to CommEX. According to the exchange's chief compliance officer Noah Perlman, operating in the country conflicts with Binance's “compliance strategy.” From August 26, 2023, the crypto exchange prohibited Russians from conducting any currency transactions other than ruble ones, and from November 15, it stopped supporting ruble deposits.

An alternative to Binance for Russians could be the St. Petersburg Exchange, which is under US sanctions. The site is considering options for developing a new line of business, said Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market. Representatives of the site said that they are discussing a reorientation towards digital assets, but the plans are still far from being implemented.