Lockheed Martin Corporation has opened a plant for the production of up to 180 satellites per year

Lockheed Martin Corporation, the Pentagon’s largest contractor, has opened a plant for the production of up to 180 small satellites per year. About it informs spacenews.

An enterprise with six parallel assembly lines started operating in the American city of Denver (Colorado). The first spacecraft to be produced by the plant are designed to detect rocket launches. The customer for the satellites was the Space Research Agency of the US Space Forces, which is working on the creation of the corresponding megaconstellation of satellites.

In April, Lockheed Martin announced that it was holding a successful demonstration of its technology to serve satellites in Earth orbit.

In April 2022, the publication, citing Eric Brown, senior director of military space mission strategy corporation, noted that the Pentagon would get a much greater return on missile defense if all satellites located in different orbits could interact with each other, in in particular, to exchange data via optical communication channels.