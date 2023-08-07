Otero de Herreros, a town in Segovia with 960 inhabitants, usually stands out for its tranquility for residents and visitors, usually a good audience for the locally-priced bakeries, but this time it has been in the news due to the traffic and illegal accumulation of lithium. The Civil Guard has arrested a man who was trading batteries of this material in a clandestine warehouse that he had installed in a chalet on the outskirts of the municipality. The agents have discovered some 45 tons of this hazardous waste in what is the largest seizure of irregular lithium in Europe. The arrested man stored them without control or security, he had expanded the ground floor of the building for his work and he handled the batteries without precautions to readapt and sell them. Estimates point to profits of about 1.5 million euros if he had placed his merchandise on the black market.

The agents have attributed to the implicated the crimes of risk caused by explosion and other agents, crimes against natural resources and the environment, against public finances and against social security. This chemical requires very demanding custody and processing conditions that were not met in this Segovian home. The investigations of the so-called Operation Canaleja began in January, when the civil guards discovered that the detainee, a resident of an urbanization in Otero de Herreros, often unloaded large volumes of merchandise on pallets that arrived by truck.

The Civil Guard has reported in a statement that “with some frequency” he carried out this activity and, upon investigation, they found that the individual carried out “suspicious” operations from other countries. Over time they confirmed that he was bringing lithium batteries to Spain, totally irregularly and without any control. The video and photographs released by the authorities reveal that a kind of illegal workshop and material warehouse had been prepared at the home of the arrested man, which he accumulated on shelves or scattered around the house. The amount seized is close to 45 tons, a volume such that the property required an excavation to expand the lower part of the chalet. Civil Guard spokesmen explain that in this urbanization there are many second homes but also homes inhabited all year round, so there was a risk to the environment. “He is a Spanish person, around 35 or 40 years old, who had been residing there for quite some time and had created a sales circuit,” the agents indicate.

Chalet in which the detainee accumulated lithium batteries. CIVIL GUARD

Most of the batteries were in that lower part “some of them in a clear state of deterioration and manipulation.” Lithium is a very common component in electronic devices such as mobile phones and can be dangerous if treated improperly or without careful security measures, as was the case with the alleged smuggler Otero de Herreros. This chemical element can cause skin corrosion and irreversible skin lesions, so that by handling such a volume of lithium, the man compromised both himself and the neighborhood. The Civil Guard assures that he did not even meet the security requirements when receiving the orders, since he must be executed with vehicles authorized for dangerous goods. On the other hand, he never notified the transport companies that this lithium was being transferred to him.

The agents mobilized six trucks with the appropriate permits to remove the 45,000 kilos of waste from the residence, an unprecedented figure at a Spanish and European level in interventions against illegal transactions or manipulations of batteries such as these. The operation was carried out by members of the UCE3 Information Headquarters of the Civil Guard and the Segovia command with the support of the Seprona environmental specialist unit and the cynological service.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The man had installed a container in his yard like the ones used to transport merchandise and kept the batteries in better condition. Inside the house he prepared a workshop with tools with which he manipulated the devices to recondition and try to sell them. To do this, this person took measures to try to maintain his virtual anonymity and addressed potential buyers, both Spanish and foreign, through private groups on instant messaging platforms or specialized web pages. The residents of this remote area of ​​Otero de Herreros, 22 kilometers from the capital of Segovia and 70 from Madrid, “were totally oblivious to the dangerous situation to which they were subjected” with that clandestine warehouse. They simply enjoyed the relaxation of this apparently quiet area on the side of the A-1 motorway.