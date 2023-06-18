The Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation recently organized home visits to a number of senior citizens who benefited from the “Zayed Hajj Program” – the oldest – in order to check on their health and provide them with the necessary support prior to their travel to the Holy Land on June 23, 2023.





The Foundation delegation reassured that the pilgrims had taken the necessary vaccinations that protect them from infection with infectious and communicable diseases, and presented them with gifts and bags that contain all the requirements that the pilgrim needs during the fragrant journey of faith.





The Director General of the Foundation, Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi, emphasized that senior citizens enjoy great appreciation and interest in the United Arab Emirates, and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation highly appreciates the importance of giving senior citizens the necessary care in appreciation of their giving and sincerity in the process of building the nation and raising its flag. And the important role they have played in the march of our beloved country.





Al-Falahi pointed out that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, are clear regarding the emphasis on caring for senior citizens from the beneficiaries of the “Zayed Hajj Program”, starting from facilitating their registration in the program until their completion of Hajj rituals and their return. To the land of the homeland, passing through the follow-up of their daily movement and the services that are provided to them in a manner befitting the unlimited support by our wise leadership, which is consistent with the human, cultural and civilizational dimension of the authentic Emirati society that was raised on the noble values ​​of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God bless him.” richness.”





Al-Falahi explained that the home visits of senior citizens carried out by the Foundation’s delegation during the current Hajj season are part of a plan to develop and improve the services provided to the pilgrims of the Zayed Hajj Program, including taking care of them inside the country and the Holy Land, providing them with care and health and moral support, and giving them the necessary attention. Where this segment represents a source of pride and inspiration for the people of the UAE because they are the source of goodness, giving and blessing.





For their part, a number of senior citizens affiliated with the Zayed Hajj Program extended their thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for the efforts made to make them happy in all aspects of service, including sponsoring the Hajj trip, calling upon the Almighty to make the reward of that journey of faith in the balance of the good deeds of the late founding father, God willing. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.





Ismail Ali Mahmoudi Al-Balushi, the oldest pilgrims (91 years old), expressed his happiness at performing the fifth pillar of Islam through the Zayed Hajj Program, pointing out that the giving of “Zayed Al-Khair” extends from his life and after his death thanks to charitable and humanitarian work, which is tantamount to ongoing charity. It benefits all beneficiaries around the world.