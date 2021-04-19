The parking management company APK2 has teamed up with the energy company EDP for the start-up of one of the largest charging infrastructures for electric vehicles in Spain. With this agreement, they anticipate the requirement of the Madrid City Council for public car parks to have charging points in 2023.

The plan of APK2 Y EDP started in 2020 and already counts with electric charging points in the 8 rotating car parks managed by APK2 in the city of Madrid. In addition, currently 23 other car parks throughout Spain also already have the electric recharging infrastructure ready.

Before summer 2021, when the project is completed, all APK2 car parks will have this infrastructure, whichEU extends to more than 30 Spanish towns. The network in the APK2 car parks will then add 200 operational and accessible points to all electric vehicle drivers.

The points are being installed in APK2 car parks in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Sabadell, Tarragona, Castellón, Valencia, Villareal, Alicante, Torrevieja, Seville, Jerez, Granada, Marbella, Ronda, Almería, Baracaldo, Vitoria, Llodio, San Sebastián, Mondragón, Logroño, Segovia, Burgos, Albacete, La Coruña, Pontevedra, Oviedo, Gijón, Murcia, Cáceres and Tenerife.

The parking management company proposes an attractive offer to its rotating customers, which will have the first hour of recharging for free. The rest of the hours will have a reduced price. In addition, it includes two recharge models for recurring customers who request it. The first model consists of a flat recharge rate during different time slots at shared recharging points.

On the other hand, it will offer its customers the possibility of installing, for private use and in a reserved space, the recharging infrastructure, which will be supplied and put into operation by EDP, and which will also have a flat rate for recharging.

Finally, APK2, together with EDP, will also offer the possibility of installing a charging point in any of the more than 16,000 resident spaces it manages.

The 200 new facilities will be integrated into the EDP Move On platform, from where users can manage their recharges. Among the functionalities of this application are the distance to the points, knowing their availability or the type of connection they offer.

With this new infrastructure, EDP will exceed 400 charging points in Spain, accessible to all users of electric vehicles. In addition, and thanks to interoperability, the EDP Move On application allows recharges at more than 800 points throughout the country.

This initiative is part of EDP’s Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2025. The company foresees investments for a value of 24,000 million focused on three main lines of action: growth in renewables, greater flexibility and intelligence in distribution networks, and innovative solutions for its customers, including comprehensive mobility products and services, which is a priority for the company.