Backbone operator of Finland Fingrid presented four plans for the development of the country’s energy system, three of which provide for a complete rejection of imports through the development of wind and solar power plants.

The country is the largest buyer of Russian energy, the volume of supplies in 2020 reached 22 billion rubles a year, which is more than a third of all exports, writes Kommersant. However, in two plans, Finland in the future has conceived to completely abandon the energy bridge passing through Vyborg.

The document states that over the next 15 years, the capacity of onshore wind farms will reach 10-22 gigawatts, marine – 1-10 gigawatts, and solar – 3-6 gigawatts.

Related materials Black line The world’s dominance of oil is coming to an end. In 2020, she received a blow from which she may not recover. Came to their senses The West has decided to abandon oil and gas and has already found a replacement for them. Is Russia ready for this?

In one of the plans, the country is even going to increase electricity exports in order to achieve greater integration of energy systems with Sweden and Estonia within the framework of the single energy market Nord Pool. A refusal to build new nuclear power plants, including Hanhikivi-1, which is being handled by Rosatom, is also not excluded.

It is planned to put the plant into operation in 2028, but if one of the Fingrid scenarios is implemented, then the operation of the Loviisa and Olkiluoto NPPs will be extended by ten years (until 2037 and 2040), and the last large NPP will be Olkiluoto-3 “. After that, it is planned to launch only small modular atomic units.

Rosatom indicated that most of the plans still provide for the completion of the project. In turn, experts point out that the operator of the export of Russian electricity, Inter RAO, has already taken into account the reduction of Finland’s dependence in its plans. By 2030, the company expects exports to fall by 50 percent.

The situation may also hit Belarus, which was building nuclear power plants with the aim of supplying electricity to the Baltic market. Currently, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have blocked supplies from the republic’s energy system in connection with the launch of the BelNPP, but Minsk hopes that the restrictions will be lifted in the future. Energy imports from Finland will give the Baltic states a new source of energy in line with the European Commission’s plans to change the European energy market to a greener one.