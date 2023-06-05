A light gray block dangles above the harbor area of ​​Vlissingen. It has four stubby legs at the bottom and three lights at the front – there is not much more to see. There are eight black drawers in the block, and in those drawers are bars of lithium-iron-phosphate. All together it weighs about three and a half tons.

A crane lowers the block just above some metal beams, the same shade of light gray. Three men take it and push it so that it lands in just the right place. Four bolts through the legs, and then another block. And that 168 times. A few hundred wires in it, an inverter and a transformer, and you have the largest battery in the Netherlands. From the autumn, that battery should help with the transition to sustainable energy, despite an overcrowded power grid.

Paul Geluk takes a picture of the work with his phone. “Show it to my colleagues.” SemperPower, the company he works for, owns the battery, but Geluk has never been to the site in Zeeland before.

The three-year-old company from Amsterdam leaves the installation of the battery modules to the main contractor. And SemperPower also has little to do with the electricity that will soon flow through it.

“We will soon be renting out the battery to various parties,” explains Geluk. One third is for energy supplier Essent, he is not allowed to say anything about the other two thirds. For a monthly fee, they together have 63 megawatt hours of energy storage at their disposal, enough to supply roughly one hundred thousand households with electricity for two hours.

Fluctuations on the net

Powering households isn’t so much the purpose of the battery – rather, preventing power outages. That’s right.

Energy suppliers such as Essent predict a day in advance how much power they will need every 15 minutes and purchase power on that basis from energy producers such as EPZ, the owner of the Borssele nuclear power plant. Fifteen minutes before the power is supplied, there is a correction moment at which energy producers definitively indicate how much power is coming and energy suppliers let them know how much they need.

After that quarter of an hour, unexpected differences arise compared to the forecasts. A cloud passes over a solar park, a train comes to a standstill, a windmill breaks. Such differences increase or decrease the frequency of the power grid, which must remain around 50 hertz. Too great a deviation leads to power failure. To prevent this, high-voltage grid operator TenneT has what is known as Frequency Containment Reserve (FCR), also known as the primary reserve capacity. They keep part of the space that energy producers have to generate electricity free so that TenneT can call on it. They must be able to supply more or less power within thirty seconds. They receive a daily allowance and some money for electricity.

Being able to get on and off quickly is crucial to compete in the FCR market. A nuclear power station cannot do that, but a gas-fired power station can, and a battery is even better. A tenant of a battery such as that of SemperPower can therefore make a profit by quickly being ready for Tennet. The downside: Tennet only needs 111 megawatts this year to absorb such fluctuations, and there are already more than enough batteries for that.

Then there is the slightly slower automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve (aFRR), which TenneT calls upon if longer differences occur. The wind picks up, clouds unexpectedly disappear, a chemical factory stops running. Those who contribute to the aFRR must be able to provide or receive extra power within five minutes. This market also has a downside: to participate, a party must be able to supply power for 24 hours – inconvenient for a battery that can only run at full capacity for two hours. The rules will change later this year, until then batteries can contribute little to this ‘secondary reserve power’.

Finally, there is the ‘voluntary trade’ in imbalance, whereby power providers can sell or buy electricity to keep supply and demand equal. Essent is also going to do something similar with the Zeeland battery: if the demand for energy drops for a while, the energy supplier puts in the excess power to fill in the gaps later. Compare it to a greengrocer who puts some lettuce in the fridge when there are fewer customers than expected.

This ‘imbalance market’ is not everything either, wrote consultancy firm CE Delft in late 2021 in a battery storage study. It is expected that batteries will only be able to make a profit there from 2030.

Fixing peaks and troughs on the power grid therefore seems to yield little, and yet battery companies are betting on it. A combination of, for example, FCR, aFRR and voluntary trade can be profitable, according to calculations by CE Delft. Around 2030 there will be room on the ‘imbalance market’ for a maximum of 2 gigawatts, so more than sixty batteries such as the battery that SemperPower is now installing at Vlissingen.

The more popular sustainable energy becomes, the greater the fluctuations, Expects Happiness. The power output of a wind or solar park is simply more difficult to predict than that of a power plant. “The forecasts are getting better, but green electricity is growing even faster.” And the market for parties that absorb the fluctuations is also growing.

Wasted energy

Correcting imbalances is useful, but the real challenge lies elsewhere. The supply of sustainable electricity can be predictable and yet come at an inconvenient time. The wind does not keep up with the demand for electricity, and on a winter day the sun may shine during the day, but that electricity is only needed when it is dark and the heating is switched on at home.

It is already quite common for energy prices to be negative due to a surplus of sustainable energy. Dutch solar panels can easily supply 14 gigawatts in the afternoon if only 12 gigawatts are needed. Selling energy abroad is not enough at such times to be able to sell everything. Sometimes wind or solar parks have to be shut down temporarily. A shame – there is sustainable energy, but it has nowhere to go, while at other times there is a shortage of it. If this continues, security of supply will be at stake in 2030, TenneT warned at the beginning of this year.

Batteries seem like a simple solution: to collect energy when the sun shines and the wind blows and release it again when it is dark or windless, or even to store it in the summer and distribute it again in the winter. But it’s not that far yet. The CE Delft analysts foresee a meaningful role for batteries as ‘arbitrage’ in the energy market only after 2030.

“The small peaks also have to be resolved, batteries were already ready for that,” says Dorine Hugenholtz. Her graduation research at TU Delft was about this, and she is now working on battery projects at energy supplier Vattenfall. “Batteries are not yet suitable for the hills of weeks, months or seasons.”

The two hours that the battery at Vlissingen can run at full capacity is far too short to enable a completely sustainable energy supply. Deploying dozens of such battery farms to make an even larger battery is also not the solution, because all those batteries are very expensive. SemperPower invested around 27 million euros in the 168 light gray blocks that are now being installed. And a battery that is full of power for a week will not make any money.

According to Hugenholtz, we have to wait until there is even more sustainable energy and until batteries become better and cheaper. She also hopes that the use of the power grid will become cheaper. “There is no separate category for batteries, so we pay the same amount as a large factory. That is a major bottleneck in the roll-out of energy storage.”

Push for a connection

As if things weren’t already complicated enough, there is also grid congestion, which is counteracting the rise of energy storage. “A traffic jam on the power grid”, is how Geluk describes the problem. This is not about a shortage or surplus of power, but a cable that is too narrow for all that electricity to pass through.

The connections that SemperPower will receive will take a “huge bite” out of the space that the local grid operator Stedin still has left, says a spokesperson. “After that we have little power left.”

It is therefore no coincidence that the SemperPower battery will be located in the port area of ​​Vlissingen, close to a row of windmills, a nuclear power station and a gas-fired power station. It’s one of the few places that does the network congestion map is still completely white. “Everything here is set up to transport masses of electrons,” says Geluk.

Other battery companies would love to have such a connection, says Stedin’s spokesperson. “When North Brabant and Limburg announced that things were going to be closed, we received many battery batches from the south who asked us for space on the power grid.” Stedin no longer gives away a grid connection without ifs or buts as SemperPower gets here.

Read also: Grid congestion as a revenue model: the companies that play an important role in the energy transition



The busyness of the power grid need not be an obstacle, Geluk emphasizes. “Because of the congestion, municipalities have become hesitant to issue permits for batteries, but with the right agreements, a battery does not put any extra pressure on the power grid at all.”

Acting in a congestion-neutral manner is what this is called in jargon. It means that a battery is not allowed to do anything during traffic jams. Grid managers such as Stedin can compensate for this, but according to Geluk this is not even necessarily necessary. “If our battery is idle for a month, it barely degrades and we can use it for a month longer at the end of the ride.”

A battery can even help to eliminate the pressure on the power grid. When placed in the right place and charging and discharging at the right time, the battery can provide power that would otherwise not fit through the cable. According to CE Delft, it is at most part of the solution to the traffic jam problem, and Geluk agrees. “Strengthening the power grid is number one.”

Successors

While the largest battery in the Netherlands is being prepared for use, other batteries are about to catch up. Twenty meters away, on the other side of the fence around the construction site in Vlissingen, SemperPower has already made preparations for an installation with a capacity of 68 megawatt hours. Meanwhile, competitor Giga Storage in Delfzijl says it is working on the largest battery in Europe. And then there are the promises of new types of energy storage that can smash all those records again, such as underground cavities full of compressed air or a liquid flow battery.

Read also: The electricity grid can be kept in balance with mega batteries



The light gray blocks will be in the port area of ​​Vlissingen for about ten years. They lose a few percent of their storage capacity every year and after about ten years they are too ‘small’ to use here. Then they go to other places where that is less of a problem, to be recycled at the end.

Happiness does not yet know what will replace it in ten years’ time. “Developments are going so fast now, by then there will probably be something new.”

