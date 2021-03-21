The largest asteroid approaching Earth in 2021 will pass “near our planet” at a distance of more than two million kilometers without any collision risk, but the event will allow astronomers to study this celestial body.

And the asteroid, which was named in 2001 “FO 32” and has a diameter of less than a kilometer, will pass at a speed of 124000124 thousand kilometers per hour, which is “faster than most asteroids” that pass near the Earth, according to the US Space Agency (NASA).

It is scheduled to pass the rocky body near the planet, today, Sunday at 16:02 GMT. And it will be at a distance of two million 16 thousand and 158 kilometers from the Earth, which is five times greater than that separating the Earth and the Moon.

NASA said, “There is no risk of collision with our planet,” while experts at the Paris Observatory confirmed that its path is “known and disciplined enough” to allow any danger to be excluded.

However, the rocky body is classified as “somewhat dangerous”, like all asteroids whose orbit is less than 19.5 times the distance between the Earth and the moon and more than 140 meters in diameter.

The French Observatory said that this category “was tirelessly monitored by astronomers around the world to put the most accurate details possible,” noting that the first – and largest – asteroid, which is Ceres, was discovered in 1801.

The asteroid “FO 32” was detected for the first time in 2001, and it has been under close monitoring since then.

It is part of the “Apollo” family of near-Earth asteroids that orbit the sun in at least one year and can cross the Earth’s orbit.

“Currently we do not know much about this object, so its passage will give us a wonderful opportunity to learn a lot about it,” said Lance Penner, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The Center for the Study of Near-Earth Objects of the Thrust Center stated that “it is assumed that astronomers in the southern hemisphere and at low northern latitudes will be able to see the asteroid.”

“We will have to wait until it gets dark and be equipped with a good telescope with a diameter of at least 20 centimeters,” said Florent Delphi of the Paris Observatory, explaining that “we should see a white point moving around like an artificial satellite.”

Its path is unlike the path of meteors, which form a bright line in the sky, within tenths of a second.

NASA said that none of the large asteroids will hit Earth in the next century. But she added, “The more information we gather about these crimes, the better we can prepare to deport them in the event that one of them threatens the Earth.”