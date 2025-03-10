The last weeks have been marked by rains, which generates that in much of the Spanish territory you can enjoy unique landscapes. It is specifically in Seville where the best prints will be to enjoy, but always with caution and attending to the precautions of the authorities. This week all eyes are put in two reservoirs: The Gergal, in Guillena, and the Melonaries, the older and the last of the reservoirs built to supply Sevilla.

The two had to take off the last week, but while the former has a very limited capacity of 35 cubic hectometers, The melonaries has one of 185.6 cubic hectometers, indicate on the Emasesa website (water metropolitan company).

This is the second time that Melonares has to take off, the first was in 2018, after a storm. This Thursday reached 70% of its capacity, But now it would have reached 100%. To regulate the amount of water has fixed lip spililers of 88.5 meters.

The dam of this reservoir It was built in 2018after years of planning for the droughts that were suffered in the area. It is of a gravity arc and is located between the municipalities of Castilblanco de los Arroyos and El Pedrososo throughout this reservoir there is a perfect route that mixes natural landscapes with peoples of great charm.

The Melonar reservoir route

The Sierra Morena de Sevilla is one of the best places to make a route these first spring months and the Castilblanco de los Arroyos City Council proposes an option taking the point by point by point. However, this is not for all levels, since completing it would be approximately 4 hours (about 15 kilometers) and an altitude that varies between 100 and 340 meters.

1. Pilar Nuevo – Marutera

The starting point is at the intersection of the Almadén de La Plata road with the C-433 (Km 36), in Pilar Nuevo. From here, the San Benito road is taken to the left until you reach a deviation to the right.

The road advances between chalets and, after a few meters, becomes a more rural lane. On the left is the Sierra Norte urbanization, while the path leads to the entrance of the marute.

2. The marutera

The path crosses an area of ​​Dehesa, where streams like seven streams can be seen and, later, the Becurco.

3. La Jarilla – El Pedroso Road

Leaving La Marutera, take a lane to the right, entering the area of ​​La Jarilla and continues through this area of ​​the pasture that ends on the road of El Pedroso.

4. El Pedroso Road – Canal del Viar

Following the road to the left, a spectacular View of the Via River Valleywhere you can see raptors such as eagles, hut, hawks and real owls.

If at this point it is turned to the right, the leisure zone and seven streams can be accessed, equipped with infrastructure for rest.

5. Channel of the Viar

Before crossing the bridge over the Viar River, a road is taken to the left, parallel to the Viar channel on the one hand and the River Viar on the other.

During this section you can see several aqueducts, although the caution must be taken when crossing them.

6. Channel of the Viar – Camino de San Benito

After traveling the channel for 8 kmyou reach a road to the left with a cancel (it must be closed after crossing it) that leads to Cañalaparra.

This section is constant up to link with the road to San Benito.

From here you can take a deviation of 1 km to visit the hermitage of San Benito, a point of cultural and religious interest. Old cattle and two streams are also found here in which fossils can be found.

7. Camino de San Benito – Pilar Nuevo

To return, the same path of the hermitage is followed in the opposite direction. The path crosses landscapes of pastures, grasslands and olive groves.

The final stretch is paved and passes by the urbanizations Sierra Norte and Las Mines, concluding the tour in Pilar Nuevo.

A similar route option