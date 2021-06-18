General Rohling added that 8,000 people from 8 different countries directly participated in these exercises, and 15 other countries monitored them, with the possibility of joining the African Lion maneuvers next year.

He noted that over the past two weeks, US forces have conducted numerous training courses across Morocco and Tunisia on land, at sea, and in the air, testing the readiness and interoperability of joint and multinational teams.

The deputy commanding general of the US Army in Europe and Africa explained that the fight against extremists is part of the reason why the United States conducts such exercises.

He added that these exercises, which are not over yet, are as close as possible to the scope of the military operations that the United States expects against extremists.

He explained that US forces and their partners must be prepared for them in this complex and uncertain security environment across Africa.

General Rohling stressed the importance of the US-Morocco partnership that exceeds 200 years, describing the capabilities and partnership of the two countries as unlimited and will remain strong, and that Morocco is a major ally of the United States and an essential part of stability and security for Africa.