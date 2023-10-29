Abu Omar explained, “This is the seventh batch of aid and at the same time the largest batch entering Gaza since the start of the escalation in the Strip and Israel’s imposition of the siege on it.”

He noted that the total number of aid trucks that have entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing so far has reached 117 trucks, and their details are as follows:

• On Saturday, October 21, the first aid batch entered and included 20 trucks.

• Sunday, October 22, 14 trucks entered.

• Monday, October 23, 20 trucks entered.

• Tuesday, October 24, 8 trucks entered.

• Thursday, October 26, 12 trucks entered.

• Friday, October 27, 10 trucks entered.

• Sunday, October 29, 33 trucks entered.

Abu Omar stressed that all the trucks that entered carried food, water, and medicines only, and that no fuel trucks had entered since October 7 until now, and that all aid after entering the Strip is distributed by the United Nations Relief and Works Organization for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

It should be noted that there are still hundreds of aid trucks parked in front of the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian side, waiting to enter the Gaza Strip. The trucks include Egyptian and international aid convoys that arrived through Al-Arish Airport in North Sinai.

It is also worth noting that the United Nations considers the number of aid trucks entering Gaza since the reopening of the Rafah crossing to be very limited, and has called for “the entry of 100 trucks per day to provide relief to 2.4 million people who are residents of the Strip who are deprived of everything.”