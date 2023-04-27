In winding like a worm, with wavy walls, 54 meters long, 11 meters deep and 9 meters high, it should be the largest printed house in Europe in Heidelberg. And be ready by the end of July, after just 140 hours of construction time or “printing time”, as those involved write. It will not be a house in the true sense, but an “IT server hotel” – a hostel for large computers, not for people. It is currently under construction in Heidelberg, on the former headquarters of the American forces in Europe. With a so-called portal printer: To put it simply, there is a large scaffolding around the construction site, along which a print head moves and places concrete sausage over concrete sausage – 450 tons in total.

Bernd Freytag Business correspondent Rhein-Neckar-Saar based in Mainz.

The concrete isn’t simple either, but “high-tech special mortar i.tech 3D” from the neighboring building materials giant Heidelberg Materials. In any case, printing is not cheaper than conventional construction, says the builder Hans-Jörg Kraus. The Heidelberg entrepreneur sees the 2.5 million euro investment (including land costs) as an attempt to try something new.

Printing will certainly become even cheaper, and one shouldn’t compare apples with oranges, he says. Only the 3-print offers such design possibilities. In the end, Heidelberg Mayor Eckart Würzner was also happy. As a city of science, Heidelberg has always offered space for new ideas.