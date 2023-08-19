WWHILE the youth feast their eyes on small screens with Tiktok, the productive generation of older net taxpayers love their big screens. More is more, not only for the sake of the eyes, but also because of the greater overview. Annoying mouse movements are fewer, and you save yourself the constant zooming in and out when editing images. A high pixel density ensures a super-sharp display with the finest details. Really large and darn good monitors with 5K resolution are easy to find, for example from LG, Samsung or Apple. The prices for high-quality branded devices start at around 1000 euros.

One level higher, in the 6K league, the Pro Display XDR from Apple has dominated so far for a price starting at 5500 euros plus 1100 euros for a stand. This monitor is designed entirely for use with Apple computers and has no control buttons to change settings. Now, however, the Windows world is also getting its 6K monster, the Dell Ultrasharp with the complicated model number U3224 KBA is now on the market for 2800 euros, and we tried it out.