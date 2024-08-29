According to the criteria of
In total, There were 1,191 kilograms of narcotics that CBP officers seized at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, California throughout the month of July, including transactions in which they seized substances such as fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Specifically, There were 78 kilograms of fentanyl, 8 kilograms of heroin, 76 of cocaine and 1,027 of methamphetamine. that several suspects involved were kidnapped and have been handed over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.
The entity clarified that all The seized narcotics were hidden inside the vehicles they were driving. the alleged smugglers who ended up detained and under investigation, who were requesting to enter the United States from the border with Mexico. The total value of the seized substances is several million dollars. according to the organization.
The operation that CBP is carrying out to combat drug trafficking
Boasting of the 50 successful transactions its agents completed during the month of July at the San Ysidro port of entry in California, CBP took the opportunity to specifically mention the good results that the so-called Operation Apollo is generating, which is intended precisely to combat fentanyl, which began on October 26, 2023 in Southern California and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024.
