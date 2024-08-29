The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)for its acronym in English) works on the border for prevent the entry of prohibited substances into the countrywhich, when found by the agents, end up being seized and causing criminal records for the person who carried them, something that happened a lot in California.

In this regard, at the end of August, CBP communicated a summary of what the operations were operations during the month of July 2024 at the San Ysidro port of entry, and thus discovered that The agency seized more than a ton of narcotics in that timedivided into 50 different operations.

In total, There were 1,191 kilograms of narcotics that CBP officers seized at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, California throughout the month of July, including transactions in which they seized substances such as fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Specifically, There were 78 kilograms of fentanyl, 8 kilograms of heroin, 76 of cocaine and 1,027 of methamphetamine. that several suspects involved were kidnapped and have been handed over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

The entity clarified that all The seized narcotics were hidden inside the vehicles they were driving. the alleged smugglers who ended up detained and under investigation, who were requesting to enter the United States from the border with Mexico. The total value of the seized substances is several million dollars. according to the organization.

One of the many packages seized by CBP in California Photo:CBP Share

The operation that CBP is carrying out to combat drug trafficking

Boasting of the 50 successful transactions its agents completed during the month of July at the San Ysidro port of entry in California, CBP took the opportunity to specifically mention the good results that the so-called Operation Apollo is generating, which is intended precisely to combat fentanyl, which began on October 26, 2023 in Southern California and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024.