Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that the 2022-2023 season will witness a fierce competition between the spearheads and attacking wings in the five major European leagues, for the honor of winning the title of Europe’s top scorer and grabbing the “Golden Boot”, which holds his title last season, the Polish star striker Robert Lewandowski, the former Bayern Munich player and the current Barcelona. He scored 50 goals in 46 matches.

The Monte Carlo Sport Radio Network expects the competition to expand among the top scorers, after the attackers’ transfers expanded from one club to another, during the current summer “Mercato”, most notably the young Norwegian Erling Halland, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City, who submitted papers His adoption as a top scorer from his first match in the English Premier League, where he scored two goals for his team against West Ham United, one of them from a penalty kick.

Haaland has proven in the last three seasons with Dortmund that he is a natural scorer (86 goals in 89 games).

There is also Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, who recently joined Liverpool from Benfica, and Argentine Julian Alvarez “City”.

The transfer of the English winger Raheem Sterling to Chelsea and the Brazilian spearhead Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, may increase the “return” of these two big stars of goals, after they have become regularly playing with their teams, and got rid of the “spin” policy pursued by the Spanish Pep Guardiola in Manchester City, Which caused them not to participate much in the matches, or to sit on the “bench”.

However, the network strongly nominated four attackers for one of them to win the title of Europe’s top scorer and the “Golden Boot”. They are “Golden Boy” Haaland and “Goal Machine” Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s top scorer, and French Karim Benzema, top scorer in the Spanish League “La Liga” and “Champions League”. », who is very close to winning the first Ballon d’Or in his career as a player, unless it comes as a surprise.

The network based this on the score of these stars’ goals during the last season and previous seasons. Karim Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 games last season, Mbappe scored 39 goals in 46 games, while Lewandowski scored 50 goals in 46 games, and Haaland scored with Borussia Dortmund 86 goals. In 89 games over three seasons.

A large number of world football experts expressed their support for the network’s view of its choices, and the “Radio Monte Carlo Sport” network added the names of other scorers “black horses” in this fierce competition, most notably the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the “Reds” wing, with Uruguayan Darwin Nunez and Englishman Harry Kane Ras Tottenham Hotspur, along with South Korean Son, and Gabriel Jesus “Arsenal” from England.

From Italy, Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Belgian Romelu Lukaku, along with Argentine Lautaro Martins (Inter), and Paulo Dybala (Roma).

In Germany, Senegalese Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunko (Leipzig), and of course the name of the Brazilian Neymar and Argentine Lionel Messi, who started the new season with a broad victory in the first week of the league “Ligue Anne” 5-0 over Clermont, cannot be overlooked. Messi scored two goals, one of them with a “double back” game, and Neymar one.

It seems that these two big stars are returning to the top of the five major European leagues.