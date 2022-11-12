Saturday, November 12, 2022
The large industrial hall is back at Nokia – more than 20 emergency services units are on site

November 12, 2022
in World Europe
0

The waste recycling plant is currently working at Nokia.

At Nokia In Pirkanmaa, the rescue service is currently extinguishing a large building fire at Revisol Oy’s waste recycling plant.

The fire is in a building measuring approximately 3,000 square meters. So far, the fire has been contained to the department where it started.

Energy waste, wood chips and structures are burning at the site.

There are 20 rescue units and three management units at the scene on Juhansuonkatu in Nokian. The rescue service was alerted a little before ten in the evening.

The article will be updated.

