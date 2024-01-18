In a historic move, the Italian Parliament has approved a law that imposes severe fines and criminal sanctions on those who commit acts of vandalism against the country's cultural heritage. Under the new legislation, promoted by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, violators will face fines of up to 60,000 euros and criminal sanctions for damaging works of art, monuments or heritage assets.

The law, which particularly targets protests by climate activists, was backed by 138 votes in the Chamber of Deputies, after its approval in the Senate in July.

Minister Sangiuliano expressed his enthusiasm for the protection provided to Italian artistic and architectural heritage, emphasizing that those responsible for damage will have to cover the full restoration costs.

The law, part of a bill on 'eco-vandalism' proposed by Giorgia Meloni's government, also establishes administrative fines of between 10,000 and 40,000 euros for those who damage or disfigure cultural property, or use it in a harmful manner.

The fine will be between 10,000 and 40,000 euros

Sangiuliano stressed the importance of preserving art and nature, since many monuments have been integrated into the urban landscape and are essential for future generations. The fines collected will go towards the restoration of cultural heritage.

A recent example includes the restoration of the façade of the Senate in Rome, damaged with pink paint by 'Ultima Generazione' environmentalists, who will now have to bear the costs of 40,000 euros.

This group has carried out various acts of protest, such as pouring black dye into the historic Barcaccia fountain in Rome and throwing soup at a Van Gogh painting in a temporary exhibition, underlining their demand to end investment in fossil fuels. . These acts exemplify the type of vandalism that the new law seeks to combat in Italy.

