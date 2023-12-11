From a tall father and mother, genetics predict tall children. But things are not so simple. At least 697 genetic variants are related to height. Furthermore, apart from genes, the environment, particularly diet, affects the final result: the phenotype. Now complex work points out the importance of cultural practices. Its authors have investigated what the first Europeans who dedicated themselves to agriculture measured at the beginning of the Neolithic, between 8,000 and 7,000 years ago. The research, supported by data from more than 1,200 human remains, indicates that even then those who lived in the north of the continent were taller than Mediterranean people. But the study reveals something more intriguing and unexpected: the height difference between men and women was much smaller in the south. Although it is not proven that this was the case, everything indicates that northern boys were fed better than girls.

Yesterday as today, northern Europeans were taller than those of the Iberian Peninsula and the Italian Peninsula, but practically equal to the Balkans. This is what the study of the remains of almost 1,300 people dating between 8,000 and 6,000 years ago shows, the results of which have been published in the scientific journal Nature Human Behavior. To measure them, they used the length of the femur as an approximation to height. “Anthropologists have worked for decades developing equations to estimate a person's height based on the length of the femur,” recalls researcher at the University of Pennsylvania (United States) and first author of the work, Samantha Cox.

Sexual dimorphism is a constant in almost all mammal species. Lions are larger than lionesses, gorillas weigh up to twice as much as gorillas, and among moose, males have antlers but females do not. In humans, dimorphism already existed in the ancestor species, as records such as that of Atapuerca attest. But what are the differences between populations that, having the same origin, ended up settling in different parts of Europe? The arrival of the Neolithic people from Anatolia (present-day Turkey) was the central element of the greatest revolution of Antiquity. With them came agriculture and livestock, sedentary lifestyle and subsequent urban development. There are two proven routes. One followed the coast, passing through the Balkans, northern modern-day Italy and ending up in the Iberian Peninsula around 7,500 years ago. In the other, the Neolithic people entered central Europe until settling in the north of what is now Germany, the Netherlands and part of France a couple of centuries later. Now, a group of scientists has searched the unearthed sites to study the height of those first Neolithic Europeans.

“Today, northern Europeans are taller than those in the south and we don't know why either” Iain Mathieson, expert in demography and ancient DNA at the University of Pennsylvania

What is the reason for this difference? Iain Mathieson, senior author of this study and an expert in demography and ancient DNA at the American university, acknowledges that they don't know: “We don't have the answer. It could be genetic or it could be some other environmental factor that we haven't measured. In fact, the same thing happens today, northern Europeans are taller than those in the south and we don't know why either.” To find out, they relied on DNA recovered from hundreds of remains and population genetics (which is based on collective, not individual, differences). On the map they put the communities studied (Balkans, Neolithic people from southern Central Europe, northerners and Mediterranean people) and compared them with genetic data from Anatolic farmers to the east and European hunter-gatherers to the west. The Mediterranean people must have interacted more with the inhabitants of the territories where they arrived, since up to 11.4% of their genetic material comes from hunter-gatherers. Meanwhile, those in the north barely have 1.1%. But all groups are much closer to the Neolithic of Anatolia than to the Mesolithic of Western Europe.

The investigation obtained another result for which scientists also have no explanation and which was not known until now. Although within each of the groups the ratio of sexual dimorphism is similar, the northern women were shorter than the Mediterranean women. Specifically, on average, the femur of northern men is 14% longer than theirs, while among Mediterranean men the difference is only 5%.

If the answer to this phenomenon was not in DNA, they looked for it in the environment. The most determining environmental factor is diet. To investigate it, the authors of the work relied on the presence of two isotopes of the basic elements of life, carbon and nitrogen. The variations in both detected in bone collagen are due to the fact that, in its development, it uses molecules obtained from food. Hence, its analysis helps to know if a person ate more animal or vegetable proteins or if they ate more meat or less fish. Isotopic analysis, for example, was decisive in seeing how the diet of the El Argar culture was different according to the incipient social classes. The authors of the new work saw that there were differences between those from the north and the rest of the groups. But that still did not explain the marked sexual dimorphism of the north. So they deepened their research, digging into the bones.

As if they were forensics, they tried to discover if there was a different diet according to gender, if both sexes received the same diet. If so, that should leave its mark on the bones. When studying the enamel of the teeth, they found that half of the northerners had hypoplasia, a dental weakness caused by poor mineralization during the development of the teeth, that is, from when they were children. In the south there was also hypoplasia, but it did not exceed 20%. Another indicator they studied is a pathology called porotic hyperostosis. It is a cranial injury that manifests itself in the vault of the skull, which appears spongy and full of pores. It is a clear symptom of anemia and, again, occurs during growth. The paleopathologist at the Universidade Lódz (Poland), Francesco Galassi, not related to this study, recalls that the frequency of porotic hyperostosis and enamel hypolosia are “common markers of stress in ancient populations.” So the researchers confirmed that those from the north suffered greater nutritional stress than those from the Mediterranean.

The cultivation of domesticated cereals and legumes in a climate such as that of Anatolia or present-day Syria was easier to reproduce in a climate such as that of the Iberian Peninsula than in northern Europe. In fact, the sites of the first northern Neolithic, the so-called band ceramic culture, show that they sought to settle in areas with fertile soils, thus compensating for the lower solar radiation. Even so, their bones and teeth indicate that they ate worse. Which again raises the double question: why were the early Neolithic people in the north taller, but their women shorter than in the Mediterranean region?

“As there is more dietary stress in the north, this would make northern women even shorter because resources were not distributed evenly” Samantha Cox, researcher at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, United States

“We can't be completely sure, but since only men from the north were tall, we assume that it is because they were able to obtain more resources than women or men from southern Europe,” says Cox, the main author of the work. Different treatment according to sex is the most logical explanation, but it is only a hypothesis. “Since there is more dietary stress in the north, this would make northern women even lower because resources were not evenly distributed.” That is, they prioritized boys over girls. Specifically, the ratio of sexual dimorphism, which among Mediterranean people is 1.05, in those from the north is 1.14. A ratio like this is extremely high. Currently, ratios greater than 1.10 only occur in companies that traditionally They have favored boys over girls, like in India.

Iñigo Olalde, researcher at the University of the Basque Country and the Ikerbaske foundation, has published several works on the first Neolithic and late European hunter-gatherers. For Olalde, the most interesting thing about this work is this marked sexual dimorphism among those from the north. “The difference in diet cannot be seen in adults, it manifests itself in the body during development, in growth,” he recalls. Something must have happened with the boys and girls, but “theirs is just a hypothesis,” he adds.

For her part, the researcher at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History (Germany), Vanessa Villalba, highlights how the genetic factor seems to be not very compelling, being “the environmental and cultural factors in the first stages of the individual's development key. when it comes to generating a different height in men and women.” Villalba, who has investigated the genetic pool of hunter-gatherers of the Iberian Peninsula, He believes that it would be very revealing to use the working methodology used with the first Neolithic, with the last European hunter-gatherers.

Galassi, the paleopathologist, highlights the study's multidisciplinary approach, combining ancient DNA, isotopes, bone pathologies and measurements of the femur, and “the audacity of its authors.” But he warns, like Olalde, of the smallness of the sample. There are 1,269 human remains, but not all of them had data on their diet, isotopic ratio or enamel hypoplasia. The work seems to raise more questions than it answers. Galassi was reminded of some words from the Roman emperor Julius Caesar that, “in his Commentarymaking an ethnographic and political digression on the primitive Germanic peoples, considered them a primarily masculine and warrior society, in which men were 'taller, stronger and more muscular'.

