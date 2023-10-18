The accounts come out on Wall Street. After the financial turbulence of the first half of the year, the large banks in the United States have closed a third quarter of record profits thanks to the rise in interest rates and the feared recession never ending its arrival. Large entities have managed to charge more for their loans without having to barely raise the remuneration of deposits. At the same time, they have had to make fewer provisions than expected. Even the investment banking business is beginning to breathe after last year’s catastrophe thanks to the increase in IPOs, placements and corporate operations.

JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have achieved an aggregate profit of 34,024 million dollars (about 32,180 million euros at the current exchange rate) in the third quarter of 2023, 17% more than in the same period of the previous year. JP Morgan has achieved record results for a third quarter and for the accumulated results of the first nine months of the year. Wells Fargo is close to its record for the third quarter, although the nine-month result is far from its best years. Bank of America had its best result of the three summer Medea since 2010. By contrast, Citi has yet to recover from last year’s profit decline. Goldman Sachs is once again suffering a decline in profits, especially due to its exposure to the real estate sector, as is Morgan Stanley, which is still taking its toll from investment banking.

The great winner in the current context is JP Morgan Chase, the largest bank in the United States, which expands its advantage over the rest in terms of size and profits. The bank led by Jamie Dimon earned 13,151 million in the third quarter, 35% more than in the same period last year, as reported last Friday. JP Morgan emerged strengthened from the shock to the financial sector caused by the fall of Silicon Valley Bank, which was followed by other medium-sized entities. Depositors sought the security of large banks, which served to contain the cost of their liabilities. Furthermore, JP Morgan ended up bailing out First Republic in very good condition and is benefiting from it. Without their contribution, profit would have grown 24% in the third quarter.

The same rate increase that put medium-sized entities loaded with debt portfolios in trouble has served in the case of JP Morgan to boost its income to record levels. In addition, the entity has had to make fewer loan provisions than expected, which has also boosted profitability. Despite this, Dimon was cautious in the conference with analysts: “We face so many uncertainties that we can only be very cautious,” he said, warning that it is the “most dangerous moment the world has seen in decades.” In addition to the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, Dimon has warned about regulatory tightening and the demands for more capital prepared by the Federal Reserve in compliance with international solvency standards (Basel III).

Bank of America, the second largest bank, has also managed to gain share at the expense of other weaker entities. “We have added clients and accounts in all lines of business. “And we have done so in a healthy but slowing economy, in which American consumer spending is still higher than last year, but continues to slow,” the president and CEO of the entity, Brian Moynihan, stated in the results note.

The entity achieved an attributable consolidated net profit of $7.27 billion, 11% more than in the same period in 2022 and the highest figure for a third quarter since 2010. The rise in interest rates was the driving force behind income. However, in the case of Bank of America, this rate increase has a counterpart that has penalized it on the stock market. The entity accumulates heavy losses in the portfolio of bonds held until maturity. These are losses that are not recognized in profits because the bank plans to hold the bonds until they are redeemed, but they imply a high opportunity cost. These latent losses increased to 131 billion dollars in the third quarter, compared to 116 billion dollars in the same period of the previous year. It has been losses of this type that have gotten entities with weaker balance sheets than Bank of America into trouble.

Mortgage leader change

The largest relative increase in profit in the third quarter was achieved by Wells Fargo, which earned $5,767 million, 61% more than in the same period last year. Of the large entities, it is the bank that benefits the most from the rise in interest rates, which boosted its interest margin by 8%, to $13,105 million, and total income by 7%, to $20,857 million. . Added to this was a lower need for provisions, which reduced the cost of credit for the San Francisco-based bank.

Of course, after a long reign as the largest American mortgage bank, Wells Fargo has been surpassed by JP Morgan in third-party credit management, issuance volume and portfolio mortgage loans, in part thanks to the acquisition of First Republic. Wells Fargo issued one in every three mortgage loans in the United States, but it has a size limitation imposed by the Federal Reserve and has been betting on other segments.

For its part, Citi improved its results by 2%, to 3,546 million dollars in the third quarter, thanks to strong growth in income, driven by increases in interest rates and by the trading of fixed-income securities and currencies . It far exceeded analyst forecasts thanks to the trading book. CEO Jane Fraser has launched a company-wide reorganization that focuses on five key segments: trading, banking, wealth management, services and personal banking in the United States.

“Despite headwinds, our five core businesses, interconnected with each other, posted revenue growth of 9%,” CEO Jane Fraser said in the results release.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, has had eight consecutive quarters of year-on-year decline in profits. The entity has been the most affected by the collapse in income from the investment banking business, to which has been added a failed bet on consumer financing. Now that a turning point is beginning to be noticed in capital market operations, the bank has been burdened by its real estate investments, which caused a loss of 212 million dollars in its equity portfolio and another 358 million dollars in deteriorations. Goldman has also had to deal with a $506 million impairment of its GreenSky lending platform, recently sold for less than half the price at which it valued it in 2021. As a result, attributable consolidated profit fell 36%, up to 1,882 million dollars.

“We are confident that the work we are doing now will provide us with a much stronger platform for 2024. I also expect a continued recovery in both the capital markets and corporate activity if conditions remain conducive. “As a leader in M&A advisory and equity underwriting, a resurgence in activity will undoubtedly be a tailwind for Goldman Sachs,” its president, David Salomon, said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley was the last of those six large banks to publish results. It did so this Wednesday and shows a 9% drop in profit, to $2,408 million. While other entities have seen a change of sign in the investment banking business, at Morgan Stanley the income of that segment falls 27% year-on-year, to 938 million dollars, after already in the third quarter of last year they would have sunk 55%. In two years, the figure has gone from 2,849 to 938 million, weighing down the group’s results. Advisory and underwriting fees for fixed-income issues continue to decline, while fees for equity issues improve somewhat.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter