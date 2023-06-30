Lara Croftof tomb Raidermakes his debut in nintendoswitch today, as Feral Interactive and Crystal Dynamics announce that The Lara Croft Collection is now available on the Nintendo eShop. Made of Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, The Lara Croft Collection is an excellent double pack that offers hours upon hours of arcade action and adventure.

Each action-packed tomb exploration adventure is brimming with hordes of the undead to eliminate, fiendish puzzles to solve, dangerous traps to avoid, and intricate tomb challenges to test players’ intelligence and reflexes, whether solo or with friends.

Here’s a new trailer to celebrate the release of The Lara Croft Collection on Nintendo Switch.

The most intrepid archaeologist in video games comes to nintendoswitch in two exciting adventures! The Lara Croft Collection is now available through Nintendo eShop for $24.99 dollars.

Via: gamespress