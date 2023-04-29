L’ESRBor the American PEGI, has classified a new video game: The Lara Croft Collection. What is it about? Even if they are not mentioned directly, it is quite clear that they are the collection of Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, both already officially confirmed for Switch and currently scheduled for a generic 2023 The classification leads us to assume that the exit is not too far away.

L’ESRB writesin translation: “It is a collection of two action-adventure games in which players help Lara Croft and her allies search for artifacts to stop the ancient gods from destroying the world. From a 3/4 perspective, i players traverse jungle ruins and ancient temples, solve puzzles, and battle hordes of enemy creatures (e.g., dinosaurs, giant beetles, stone demons).”

“Players use spears, pistols, machine guns, and rifles to defeat enemy forces in frenetic combat. Battles are accompanied by realistic gunfire, huge explosions, and screen-shaking effects. Some creatures shatter to pieces and/or emit spray yellow liquid when hit. Red blood is represented in a few cases: large spots that appear when a creature is crushed between spiked rollers; a book page stained with drops of blood. The word “bastard” is heard in the game.”

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

The development of these two games for Nintendo Switch is in the hands of Feral Interactive Limited, which had announced the games in 2021 and then postponed to the end of 2022 for 2023: the ESRB classification also reports this developer for The Lara Croft Collection. We probably have nothing left to do but wait for an official announcement of the release date.