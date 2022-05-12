Juanpe López saved this Wednesday his first day defending the pink jersey as leader of the Giro d’Italia. The Spanish cyclist from Lebrija was at all times well supported by his team at the front of the group to avoid possible cuts and falls to defend the lead for at least one more day.

López was precisely the protagonist of one of the anecdotes of the day during the television broadcast of the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia on the occasion of the publication of performance data of the runners in the middle of the stage.

In one of these moments, RAI made a mistake by publishing López’s heart rate during a moment of the stage… in which it marked -1 beats per minute. A fact that several users echoed on social networks. One more anecdote for the Sevillian, who this Thursday should face another quiet day dressed in pink on his way to Scalea.