The Final Four of the Champions League 2020-2021, which will be played the next 28 and 29, at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, with Barça, PSG, Kiel and Veszprem in contention, will be exceptional due to the strict health and safety measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. And it is that the pandemic has already forced the dates of its celebration to be postponed twice. The first time was scheduled for May 30 and 31 and the second for August 22 and 23. After the agreement between the EHF the four participating teams: Barça, Veszprém, THW Kiel and Paris Saint Germain, it was set on December 28 and 29.

It was expected that the pandemic had now decreased in intensity. This has not been the case and the German government set strict measures on the 18th in response to the increase in the incidence in the country, qualified as as the most severe restrictions on public and private life in post-war German history, turning Cologne into a ‘ghost town’.

This has caused, in the first place, that the 20,000 seats of the impressive Lanxess Arena, which were sold out before the pandemic began, they will be completely empty. Second, strict control of the four participating teams, referees, officials and companions. The European Federation (EHF) and EHF Marketing (your event company), agree with the regulations imposed, it guarantees the safety of the competing teams and all the officials, with measures that it will strictly implement already in the run-up to the event.

The EHF will create a ‘bubble’ similar to the one experienced in the European Women’s Championship held in Denmark with which the health of the players was comprehensively protected. The number one priority of the EHF is the teams that will participate in the ‘Final Four’. All players and officials arriving in Cologne will isolate themselves in a bubble and cannot mix with anyone outside of it. Each team will undergo three COVID-19 tests, one before Christmas, another on the day of departure and another upon arrival.

Only after confirming that the test is negative will players and officials be able to move freely within the ‘bubble’, complying with the protective measures but without having contact with anyone outside of it. The four teams will stay at the Radisson Blu hotel 600 meters from the Lanxess Arena. After the arrival of the expedition of each team at Cologne airport, the staff and technicians sThey will be transferred separately from the rest of the members of the expedition to the hotel after passing a new ‘test’, already referred to.

At the hotel, the teams will be located on separate floors, in individual rooms. A dining room will be set up for each team on their floor. Nobody who is in the ‘bubble’ will be able to go out to the street or surroundings. Even on the night of the 27th, dinner will be served individually to the players in their rooms. In the case of Barça, in the ‘bubble’ will be the twenty players of the squad (including the injured), the technical ‘staff’ of the team, the press officer and the Director General of the section, David Barrufet.

The rest of the expedition, managers, media and guests will be located in another hotel, the Stadtpalais, 200 meters from the Lanxess Arena, also under strict security and sanitary measures. To restrict and control the movement of personnel involved in the event, seven work zones have been set up in the Lanxess Arena to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19.

The seven zones are designed in such a way that there is as little overlap as possible between individual and group areas during the organization and preparation of the Final Four. In each zone, each group of people have their own entrance to the Lanxess Arena. Access to and exit from the respective areas must be done in the same designated places, with the entrances and exits marked.

In this edition, the 200 will not participate volunteers who each year collaborate in different tasks at the event such as collaboration with the media, logistics, accommodation and attention to visitors. This will be handled by the staff of the EHF, EHF Marketing and Stadionwelt.

Víctor Tomás: “I will suffer much more than in previous years as a player.”

The former Barça international, Víctor Tomás, who announced last February that he was leaving active handball due to a coronary problem, admitted to the Final Four in Cologne that he “will suffer more” than in his years as a player. He will travel with the Barça expedition to Cologne, but upon arrival he will stay in a different hotel from the team’s as a TV3 commentator. “Everything is going to be very different for me, but I need to be in an event like that, close to the team and close to handball, “he says.

Tomás has three Champions League titles (2005, 2011 and 2015), lThe last two achieved in the final paths of the Final Four at the Lanxess Arena. Next Monday and Tuesday, days 28 and 29, it will be at the same venue. It will be different from other seasons because he will debut as a television commentator. The former Barça captain, from experience, considers that what you need to win in Cologne is “to be very consistent in your game both days” because “you are playing against great teams, the best in Europe.”

“Defense and goal must be at a high level. I think that the team with the best goal percentage is the one that will win the trophy at the end of the competition,” he specified. As for his favorites to win the title, he hopes and wishes “that the champion is Barça” because he considers that it is “the strongest team at the moment”.

“Anyway, talking about favorites in Cologne is almost a joke because sometimes it happens that the team that started the competition as the loser is the team that lifted the trophy at the end. I think the strongest team is Barcelona, ​​but everyone teams can win the competition, “he said. Víctor Tomás was one of the three members of the Barça squad, along with Lasse Andersson and Abel Serdio, that achieved the classification for this Final to Four and that they are no longer part of it. If Barça win this year, they too will have their moment of glory.