Five years have passed since the end of the series, which consisted of 73 episodes in total. Being one of the most talked about and successful television works of all time, it is normal that people still talk about it, especially the last season, for many the most disappointing. Also sharing this thought is Charles Dance, the actor who played Tywin Lannister for four seasons, who didn’t like the show’s ending.

As you well know, Many fans were disappointed by the eighth (final) season of Game of Thrones . Less known is the fact that some actors of the TV series, in particular two Lannisters, would sign a possible petition to turn it around .

The Lannisters always sign the petitions

In an interview with PopCulture, he said plainly: “Well, if there was a petition, i would sign it. I mean, I watched it. I kept watching the whole series even after I was killed in the toilet. Just because I thought it was a fantastic TV show, you know? I was very lucky to be a part of it. I loved it; there were some intricate plots and I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people! I know the ending pleased a lot of people. It also disappointed a lot of people and I fear I was in the latter group.”

Dance as Tywin Lannister

He added: “I think David and Dan have raised the bar for television writing. They’re phenomenal.” He concluded with a wry smile: “I was a little disappointed.”

But Dance isn’t the only Lannister to be disappointed by the ending. In an interview with Variety, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jaime Lannister actorexpressed similar disappointment. “I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was funny. I almost wanted to donate to it.”

In the recent past, Kit Harington, the actor who plays Jon Snow, also wanted to talk about the problems of the final season of Game of Thrones.