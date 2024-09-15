To know

During his journey apostolic, the Pope Francis visited Papua New Guinea, which although it has 30% of Catholicsis increasing with 40,000 baptized each year. Its bishop He stated that they attended the meeting with the Pope Francis 300,000 people, whose faith is surprising, since many walked three weeks to attend.

Papua New Guinea has 820 languages, more than any other country. Pope Francis He referred to the fact that there is a common language that favors the friendship and takes us to a fraternal embrace: It is the language of the heartof love, of closeness and of service. What makes communication impossible is hatred and indifference, which have their roots in selfishness.

To think

Marriage should be a relationship of love, but its greatest danger is selfishness. The Italian exorcist Father Sante Babolin, who died last year, said that one of the devil’s temptations is to incite selfishness, which divides not only couples, but also peoples. He says that when he asked the devil why he was causing problems for the wife of a friend, he answered: “I can’t stand them loving each other!” He detests marriage because it is like the Eucharist, which is also a Sacrament of Love and self-giving, and God remains there. Infidelity begins with small selfishness with money or success; dialogue, trust and patience must always remain.

The exorcist recommended that spouses pray the Rosary together to ward off temptations and attributed the increase in separations to reducing love to just sex, being indifferent to the person. The devil is stronger because he does not distinguish between good and evil. When he invoked the Virgin of Guadalupe to cure a young man, the Evil One, with a gesture of frustration, exclaimed: “Before her, all this was mine” (referring to Mexico).

Living

The Lord created us to have a good relationship with others, and that is why Pope Francis invited us to build a society on the foundation of love and friendship with God and with our brothers and sisters, without forgetting our grandparents. And so we aspire to “face the future with smiles of hope.”

