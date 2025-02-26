The physical and multisensors distributed research group from the University of La Laguna presented at the International Orcs Symposium, held in Tarifa (Cádiz), an important advance in the study of the communication of these cetaceans. This is the first artificial intelligence tool capable of automatically classifying and in real time the vocalizations of the orcs, a step that could significantly change the understanding of these large marine animals.

The innovative neuronal network, tested with the orcs that inhabit Loro Parque, has achieved from almost two decades of sound recordings, optimize its operation to be executed in a mini -provenator. This allows the classification of the sounds to be performed practically at the same time that they occur, which opens the door to its application in autonomous instruments in the sea, thanks to its low computing requirements. It is a milestone in research on bioacoustics whose replicability expands horizons for use in other species.

The University of La Laguna team has worked so much on the software – the neuronal network on which this artificial intelligence system is based – as on the hardware, a low -cost and low consumption intelligent node that is already being successfully tested In two oceanographic buoys of the Change Project, co -financed by Loro Parque and the Canary Islands government. This technology could be an important tool to study the interactions between human activities and the populations of wild orcs. In this sense, Dr. Fernando Rosa, main researcher of the group, emphasizes that “real -time identification of animals vocal activity can improve our understanding of the responses of these animals before human presence.”

The Orcas, known for having one of the most complex vocal communication systems of nature, have unique dialects within each family group, formed by one or two dozen sounds used in various social interactions. Until now, the study of the meaning and use of these vocal signals has been limited by the difficulty of following these animals in the sea and the complexity of the manual process of classification of the sounds, in addition to the limitation in the amount of data available. According to Dr. Jonah Lüke, a group researcher, “this new automatic system will allow researchers to access a much more extensive database, which can help in the statistical analysis and study of the vocal communication system of these mammals” .









Monitor well -being

One of the most promising aspects of this investigation is the possibility of monitoring certain aspects of the welfare of the orcs from the sounds they produce. This practice is already used with farm animals, where sounds that indicate social conflicts and stress have been identified, allowing interventions to mitigate these problems through changes in the environment. Applying this technology to the ORCAS can help optimize its management and well -being under human care, as well as monitor the interactions between human activities and the populations of wild orcs, identifying their reactions to human presence.

Although at the moment this tool is calibrated to identify the specific dialect of the Loro Parque Orcas, the researchers are already working to adapt the neuronal network to the Dialects of Wild Orcs and evaluate its effectiveness in the oceanic environment.

The presentation of this advance coincides with a key moment in the International Symposium of OCCAS, where international experts meet this week to discuss different aspects related to these creatures, including the recent interactions with sailboats that have sometimes been of boats.

With this milestone developed entirely in the Canary Islands and thanks to the economic support of Lor The conservation and understanding of these unique cetaceans.