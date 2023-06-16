Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

Many international media outlets raised readings and questions about the most appropriate destination for the French player Kylian Mbappe, the Paris Saint-Germain player, who refused to extend his contract that expires in 2024, which prompted the Parisian club management to consider selling him to benefit from him financially, as the player became a target for Real clubs. Madrid, Manchester United, and Chelsea, but which one will be the best option for his abilities, and what the player can add based on the philosophy of each team from the options before him.

The player has achieved great professional successes in his career, and now at the age of 24, he helped Monaco to clinch the league title in the 2016-2017 season, in his first full season as a professional player, and moved to Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the league in five of his six seasons with the team. And he failed to do so only in the 2020-2021 season.

He also contributed to France’s victory in the 2018 World Cup, before leading France alone to the second consecutive World Cup 2022 final, and gave an amazing individual performance against Argentina in the final, becoming the second player ever to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final.

Since his first appearance with Monaco at the age of 16, he scored 164 goals in the French League, as the top scorer for the French League in that period, and the owner of the largest number of doubles “33 times” and 7 times “hat-trick”, and he also achieved the largest number of dribbles “518”. Dribbling” more than any other player in the French League, and more than double the number of dribbling times he followed with a goal “by 49 times.” He also made 58 goals, to become the second goal-maker after Angel Di Maria, “67 industry.”

Mbappe was also the top scorer in the French League, in each of the last five seasons, equaling the record in the league set by Jean-Pierre Babin in Marseille between 1988 and 1992, and he was chosen as the best player in the season 4 times during that period.

The global Opta network monitored a digital report in which it confirmed that Real Madrid is the most suitable club to absorb the capabilities of Frenchman Mbappe, especially since Real Madrid tried to buy the player before, and is still looking for a new striker after Benzema’s departure to Saudi Arabia.

Opta confirmed that Mbappe can be the type of “superstar” or superstar that Real Madrid is famous for, as he can replace the departure of Benzema, who scored 25% of the league’s goals this season, so that Mbappe can form a strong duo with Venice Junior, who dominates the attacks. Real, through 43% of the attacking touches of the team on the left side.

Through the use of the Opta radar for players in the current season, comparisons were made between Mbappe and other players in the five major leagues. The result was interesting, as he outperformed Benzema in linking the middle, the attack, and the attacking forwards by 24 times, as Mbappe uses his “deadly” speed to break the defensive line. The latter and the threat of the penalty area, and therefore it will be the most appropriate option for Real, especially after the departure of Benzema.