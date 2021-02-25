Languages ​​do not understand purism when they are exported. It is impossible to keep them intact when their speakers are surrounded by other alphabets and phonemes. Keeping them is almost an act of rebellion; claim. Therefore, it is normal for the hassanía that Nadhira’s parents spoke to become hassañol, a hybrid that escapes him when he talks with his sister with whom he grew up in the Canary Islands. For Halima’s generation, born in Madrid but with Moroccan ancestry, her dariya level is “touristy.” Fathi, however, discerns between Arabic, Spanish and English like no one else, as he is a translator. With more or less pristine languages, they all share the same goal: not to lose them.

Each variant mutates and becomes richer, although it also runs the risk of being absorbed by other predominant languages. These eight protagonists are united by the land and memories that are condensed in language, music, stories, poetry or childhood programs. They are a kind of direct passageway to the secret conversations between the women of the family that Najat remembers from his childhood in the Rif, or to the children’s fables in Soninké that Boubou’s grandfather told by the light of the bonfire in his village in Mauritania. In North Africa, classical Arabic is the root of more than twenty lexical families, from which a myriad of dialects are derived, loaded with sounds and expressions that are nothing like each other. This enormous wealth is the reflection of the mosaic of cultures and peoples of the same region. So different and so the same.

Nadhira Mohamed Buhoy,

31 years

Occidental Sahara

Maintaining hassanía is my claim; my tool in front of the world

Hometown : Smara, Sahrawi refugee camps in Tindouf (Algeria)

Idiom : hassanía

Speakers : more than nine million

Countries where it is spoken : Western Sahara, Mauritania and Algeria

Alphabet : Classical Arabic or Latin script is used with certain numbers to indicate phonemes that do not exist in Roman languages

Official status: Hassanía is the national language, but the official languages ​​in the Sahara are classical Arabic and Spanish

Halima Brini,

26 years

Morocco

I speak Moroccan tourists; is part of here and there

Hometown : Halima was born in Madrid; her maternal family comes from Casablanca and her father is from El Jadida

Idiom : Moroccan

Speakers : more than 44 million

Countries where it is spoken : coast and center of Morocco

Alphabet : Classical Arabic calligraphy or Latin alphabet is used with certain numbers to indicate phonemes that do not exist in Roman languages

Official statusClassical Arabic was always the official language. And since 2011, also the Riff, as a result of the protests of the Arab Spring. However, Moroccan is one of the most widely spoken languages ​​and a lingua franca in all colloquial areas

Najat El Hachmi,

41 years

Rif

I cannot separate the affective from the linguistic. The mother tongue is linked to the mother, the person who transmits the first affection to us

Hometown : Nador, in the Rif region

Idiom : Rifeño, tarifit

Speakers : Seven million

Countries where it is spoken : Rif region (northern Morocco and Algeria) and in Melilla (Spain)

Alphabet : tifinagh

Official status : The Riff is official in Morocco since 2011, as a result of the protests of the Arab Spring.

Curiosities: it has many loanwords from Spanish, like the verb “flipar”.

Boubou Kamara,

64 years

Mauritania

Losing your language is losing your roots, it is losing your cultural identity

Hometown : Dafor

Idiom : soninké

Speakers : 1.7 million

Countries where it is spoken : Mali, Mauritania, Senegal and Gambia

Alphabet : Latin, but it is a fundamentally oral language

Official status : it is not official in any country, but it is considered a national language in Mali, Mauritania and Senegal

Curiosities: the Soninké language, like the ethnic group, come from the city of Soní, a name that was given in the time of the pharaohs to the current Aswan, in Egypt

Fathi Sayed,

60 years

Egypt

My mother tongue takes me back to when I was a child and woke up to the stories on the radio

Hometown : Cairo

Idiom : classical Arabic and Egyptian

Speakers : Classical Arabic is spoken by about 280 million people, it is the fifth most spoken language in the world and the Egyptian variant is dominated by 83 million

Countries where it is spoken : Egypt

Alphabet : Arab

Official status : official language

Curiosities: Spanish preserves 25,000 words of Arabic origin. And more than 5,000 of them are used frequently today. But if this language is characterized by something, it is by its multiple words to designate the same element. There are, for example, more than 300 words to name the lion and, although not all of them are used anymore, ten of them are still widely used, depending on whether one wants to refer to the strength, solemnity or bravery of the animal. Luz is another example. It is known as dau’un if it is a warm light and nur’un to quote the moonlight. It is also distinguished between almatar, which is the rain that causes damage, and algaiz when it is beneficial

Khaled Ahmed Azzouz,

45 years

Libya

In Spain, not all immigrant children have access to study their official Arabic language

Hometown : Tripoli

Idiom : Libyan Arabic

Speakers : 4.5 million

Countries where it is spoken : Libya

Alphabet : Arab

Official status : language spoken without grammatical rules that in turn has three variants, but they are not given official status. The official language in Libya is Standard Arabic

Curiosities: Libyan Arabic nouns have three grammatical numbers: singular, plural and dual, which refers to two units. The number paucal (when it refers to less than ten) is also used in some nouns

Mariam Barouni,

35 years

Tunisia

In the Maghreb they tell us that we are the ones who speak singing

Hometown : Herb

Idiom : Tunisian Arabic, also known as Dariya (dialect) or Tunisian

Speakers : 11 million

Countries where it is spoken : Tunisia and Algerian border

Alphabet : Arabic and Latin

Official status : it is a Maghrebi dialect without official status. The official language in Tunisia is Arabic. No official recognition or standardization for Tunisian Arabic was granted in the country until 2011

Curiosities: The linguistic classification of Tunisian is a controversial matter: some linguists consider it an independent language and others believe that it is a dialect of Arabic. Since the country’s independence, it has been widely used in the media and in literature, and since the 2011 revolution, various initiatives have been carried out to promote its use. One of them was that of the Tunisian Ministry of Youth and Sports: they published a version of their website in Tunisian, but they had to close it after a week because a survey concluded that more than half of users were against it. the idea

Amina Gobbi,

50 years

Algeria

When I listen to songs in chaoui my eyes fill with tears

Hometown : Tébessa, in the north of the country, just over 40 kilometers from the border with Tunisia

Idiom : bye

Speakers : almost three million

Countries where it is spoken : Amazigh is the language of the indigenous population throughout North Africa and Chaoui is one of its four main branches. This dialect is mainly spoken in eastern Algeria

Alphabet : Classical Arabic calligraphy or Latin alphabet is used with certain numbers to indicate phonemes that do not exist in Roman languages

Official status: Classical Arabic and French are the official languages ​​and Amazigh has been national since 2002, although there is a movement against it, since not being a language as such, but a family with multiple variants, the choice of just one of them relegates the others to a second category

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.