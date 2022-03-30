Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Ivorian star Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal player, is in a state of frustration at not participating regularly in the “gunners” matches, as he has only started this season in only 5 matches, given that the Spanish coach, Mikel Arteta, prefers the brilliant young Englishman Bukayo Saka, a graduate of the club’s academy.

This situation made Pepe think about leaving Arsenal at the end of the season, but at the same time he confirms his commitment to the coach’s instructions and decisions, and his focus with the team in order to finish the season among the top four clubs so that the team can play in the Champions League next season.

In an interview with “Metro”, Bibi said: We will see what happens at the end of the season, and Bibi complains about the few minutes he plays with the team, and he comes from Monaco, where he was a brilliant star with this French team, which he sold to Arsenal for 80 million euros, to be the most expensive deal in the history of “The artillery.”

Pepe said: It is frustrating that I do not play regularly, as no player likes this situation, but I nonetheless respect the coach’s decision, and I ask him an excuse. When the team wins matches, it is difficult for the coach to make changes, and it is preferable to install the formation.

Pepe admitted that Arteta advised him to develop himself well in order to get a longer participation in the matches. Bibi did not fail to point out that it is sometimes difficult to communicate with the coach because of the language barrier, as Bibi only learns French, while the coach speaks Spanish and English.

Pepe admits that the Ivorian national team is the bright spot in his football career at the present time, and he demonstrated this by his impressive performance during the recent international friendly match that Cote d’Ivoire played against France in the framework of the “International Agenda” matches, which ended with the victory of the “roosters” 2-1 , Pepe scored the only goal for Côte d’Ivoire. He commented on this by saying: It is a great honor to play for my country, and the most important thing is to be useful with my performance, and this is what I can do when I get my full chance.