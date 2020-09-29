Honestly, something very strange has happened in the last decade. Convinced that culture and rationality are like the megabytes of home Wi-Fi, which do not stop growing, we believed that regressive speeches did not reach the staff. But it has happened the other way around. Without noticing it, the earth has moved under our feet. An example is enough to realize it. The death of the elderly US Supreme Court judge, the ineffable Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has made it clear that the left of her country needed her as an icon and a bulwark of resistance against a growing and overwhelming reactionism. Years ago we wrote that its relevance pop it was an anomaly of our time. Because let’s face it, Ruth Ginsburg was a moderate woman, who applied common sense, far from radicalism and fervent defender of the fact that justice writes laws to order the lives of citizens in a clear, simple and adjusted way to social progress. In other words, its conversion into a kind of leftist myth was more in keeping with the extraordinary capacity of the conservative world to pass off social policies, inclusion mechanisms and distribution taxation as intolerable revolutionary elements.

