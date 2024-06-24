As a result of the rains in Chile, the community of Cabildo in the Valparaíso region has been affected by the damage of a mining tailings dam. Damage to the structure has caused heavy metals to be released into the town and nearby water supplies.

The dam began to overflow on June 13, carrying its contents to the La Ligua River, which functions as a source of liquid for nearby communities. The Cabildo area is distinguished by its agricultural activity, which is why many residents fear about the long-term consequences of the dumping of mining waste.

