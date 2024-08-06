With three months to go until the next elections, US presidential electionwhich will take place on November 5, a survey revealed that Vice President and current Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harrishas Greater support in New York State that the one who had the President Joe Biden against former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Although many of the Democratic representatives demanded a change of candidate in the weeks leading up to the presidential debate, which left Biden in an adverse position, the political space acted in time and gave way to Harris, who He launched his candidacy after the confirmation of the president’s resignation.

In this scenario, Trump, who had emerged favored from the discussion at the end of June against Biden, suffered a setback with Harris’s positioningThis trend is reflected in the various surveys that have been published recently, which show the vice president in a better position.

Recently, a survey published by Siena College He pointed out that in the state of New Yorkwith a Democratic majority, Harris leads the election with 53 percent against Trump’s 39 percenta 14 percentage point advantageBefore his withdrawal, a poll released in June showed Biden leading the Republican by just eight percentage points in the eastern state.

According to the survey, Harris managed to unite the voting intention of the Democrats in the first instance, and according to pollster Steven Greenberg, quoted by the media The New York Postthe picture has changed completely since the last Siena College survey.The change at the top of the Democratic ticket has had a notable effectalthough not dramatic, in the contest,” he said.

The details of Harris’s outlook against Trump in New York

The poll data indicates that Harris has the backing of 86 percent of Democrats, while Biden had only 75 percent support in June. African American voters, The vice president has the support of 81 percent compared to Trump’s 11 percentand 59 percent of the president during the sixth month of the year.

The vice president leads the election in New York with 53 percent against Trump's 39 percent.

Between independent votersTrump continues to lead with 47 percent against Harris’s 40 percent. However, the numbers show that The vice president managed to reduce the advantage that the former president hadwho in June had 45 percent to Biden’s 28 percent.