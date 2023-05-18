More than ten years ago, college friends Daniël and Peter converted an old Land Rover behind their anti-squat home for a trip to Africa. That trip was never made; instead, they saw their doors being trampled by people who also wanted a custom Defender. The men, not technicians but business experts, responded to the question.

Fast forward to now: behind the same building at the Amsterdam Hemhavens, several warehouses have unfolded in which 40 people work. Spent LaRo corpses, freshly fished from the desert and lined up on the grounds, rise from the dead here.

What does The Land Rovers do?

The Landrovers (no space) makes flawless, down to the last nut newly built Defenders for customers all over the world. They now have about 180 to their name – not one is the same, because literally anything is possible in terms of colours, materials and decoration. They usually equip their creations with roaring Chevrolet V8 engines, whether supercharged or not, but they have been working on a new idea for about five years.

The Panterra Lion isn’t the world’s first electric Defender, but it’s not just any electric Defender either. The Landrovers redesigns the entire base: the rigid axles make way for an independent suspension, four in wheel engines from the Slovenian Elaphe and a huge battery of 200 kWh is hung in the chassis.

The Panterra Lion is not a copy of the Defender

Almost everything, from the development of the control software to the design of the rims, is done in-house. The result is potentially the most capable off-roader imaginable. We won’t find out today. The Lion that we drive around the neighborhood with is only the second one built; and the first was a prototype.

It has just returned from testing in Ljubljana and is still being refined, tweaked and refined. Initiator and project leader Frank notes that the air suspension makes some noise, that anti-roll bars have not yet been mounted and that the degree of creep has to be finalised. We listen attentively, but only three words bounce through our childlike brain. What… The… Correct.

The power of the The Landrovers Panterra Lion

600 hp in a Defender. Not only that: 600 electric horsepower in a Defender, served with the slightest twitch of your toe. The sensations are unique and hilarious. The high carriage leans back as the tires groan and scramble for grip. The sound of wind and road swells as we have to hustle and bustle with the tiny Moto-Lita steering wheel. We tilt, wobble and waddle. We clap, sniff and laugh.

It’s not just the raw performance. It’s also the ambiance, the lovingly flavored environment you’re in. The cold metal parts you hold. The beautiful interface on the screens that you know was conceived and designed here. Everything breathes passion. But perhaps the best part is that underneath all that opulence, a Defender still lives, with all its snags and wacky shortcomings. Character should not be smoothed over.

Even at this early stage, half of the customers indicate that they want an electric variant. Currently, The Landrovers builds twenty cars a year, but there is a waiting list – and that while for the price of a Panterra shaped to your wishes you could also choose from the wildest supercars. But those are not unique, and not ‘hand built in Amsterdam’.

Specifications The Land Rovers Panterra Lion (2023)

engine

4 electric motors

600 hp

6,400 Nm (wheel)

200 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.0 seconds

top NB

Consumption (average)

approx. 30 kWh/100 km

Range (assignment)

600km

Loading time

approx. 16 hours at 11 kW

approx. 1 hour at 150 kW (80%)

Dimensions

approx. 4,790 x 1,790 x 2,100 mm (lxwxh)

2,794mm (wheelbase)

weight NB

luggage compartment n

Prices

on request