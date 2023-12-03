Earlier this year we drove a remarkable Defender: the Panterra Lion, a creation of the Dutch The Landrovers. Fully electric, but not in the way you think. It no longer had live axles and a central transfer case; instead, there was a 200 kWh battery in the chassis and an electric motor in each wheel. Good for almost unlimited 4×4 possibilities – and for a system power of 600 hp.

But the main part of what The Landrovers makes, for enthusiasts all over the world, still has ‘just’ a petrol V8. You can choose from three Chevrolet models: from the LS3 (approximately 450 hp) via the LT1 (525 hp) to the supercharged LT4 (650 hp) from the previous Corvette Z06. For the example we drive today, the strongest naturally aspirated option was selected, linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Landrovers builds one of the coolest Defenders

A body fished from the desert, an advanced Intrax chassis with manually adjustable dampers, a lot of hard work by the approximately 40 employees of The Landrovers (they design a lot of in housefrom the wheels to the odometer screen software) and presto: here is one of the coolest Defenders since the old Camel Trophy cars.

With its matte bronze color and black rims borrowed from the electric version, it looks beautiful. In this case, an external roll cage was also chosen, a black structure that follows the contours of the bodywork and strengthens it at crucial points – and provides a mounting point for a wall-to-wall light bar. You can also easily climb up to stand on the roof to spot lions. Or angry activists.

The interior of the Defender is anything but off-road

Inside it is thick, soft leather and coarse woven carpet, plus the necessary modern additions such as infotainment, cup holders and a lever with a shift knob on it. Beautiful hunting wood adorns the luggage compartment, where you will also find the typical benches placed along the side. It is all neatly finished, but not overly smoothed: shiny screw heads are normal in a Defender.

Start the engine and the whole car rocks. The carbon fiber end trim pieces chatter relaxedly as the heavy Defender rolls from its place. These are two characters that fit together wonderfully: the clumsy, endearing original 4×4 and the easy-going, low-revving Chevy torque machine. At a quarter to half throttle it is pleasantly smooth, shifts on time, and is not exaggerated. But then, once you have the space…

Even the driver has to hold on tight

Step on the accelerator and the transmission wakes you up: you get a slap in the back while the Defender jumps up in fright and doesn’t know how to behave for a moment. You cling to the steering wheel trying to keep the nose in the same direction as the road.

Four enormous BF Goodrich tires claw the asphalt grit through the wheel arches and the exhaust system lets its baritone throat crackle. If a bend disrupts the straight line, you’ll have to do a lot of hooping – you’ll have to work – but the entire Intrax shop appears to be particularly effective in keeping the bodywork straight and stable.

The concept of a Defender with this kind of power is of course crazy. That’s why it’s so fantastic. As is often the case with handmade beautiful things, the price is on request, but we can only imagine that you can fall for this so mercilessly that you spontaneously want to smash all your savings on it.

Specifications of the The Landrovers Defender V8 (2023)

Engine

6,162 cc

V8

525 hp

712 Nm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h nb

top nb

Consumption (average)

nb

CO2 emissions NB

Dimensions

approx. 4,790 x 1,790 x

2,100 mm (lxwxh)

2,794 mm (wheelbase)

weight n.d

luggage space n.d

Prices

on request