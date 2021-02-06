Dubai (Union)

The most famous urban landmarks in the UAE and the Arab world are covered in red in preparation for entering the Hope Probe, the first Arab probe to explore planets, the capture orbit around the Red Planet on February 9, 2021, to celebrate the probe’s success in reaching this stage of its journey between Earth and Mars, after About seven months from its launch into outer space, and the culmination of the historic journey of the first Arab mission to deep space, to reach the red planet.

And at this historic moment for the Emirati and Arab space sector, prominent urban, cultural and tourism landmarks in the United Arab Emirates are adorned with red, the color of Mars, in a public and institutional message of solidarity with the work team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “The Hope Probe”.

All Etisalat buildings in the country are decorated in the color of the red planet. In Dubai, Burj Khalifa is the tallest man-made building in the world in the Martian colors, and the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, the world-famous hotel with its design inspired by the heritage of the UAE and located on the banks of the Gulf coast, and the global village that brings the world together in one place, as an innovative entertainment and marketing destination that includes Pavilions for most of the countries of the world, as well as the International Financial Center building in its connotation as one of the most important financial and business centers in the region and the world, the iconic building that inspires the “Dubai Frame” with its golden luster that embraces the horizon, and the iconic building of the Museum of the Future with all its connotations and symbolism as a witness to the achievements of Dubai and the Emirates that precede the future And the main building of “Dewa”, which is the owner of global achievements in the field of sustainability, and the headquarters of the Police General Command, with its striking design and its vital location. All these and other landmarks in “Danat Al Dunya” will be decorated in red for the occasion, confirming support for the promising future strategy of the UAE’s projects and initiatives in the exploration sector Space and the industries and innovations associated with it throughout its institutions and in partnership with all sectors in it.

The most prominent landmarks and buildings of Dubai are also painted red, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, the Etihad Museum, the Dubai Museum, the World Trade Center, Expo 2020, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the Dubai Police Academy, the General Department of Forensic Evidence and the Officers Club. Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority, and Dubai Water Canal landmarks.

It will also be decorated in red, Four Seasons, Shangri-La Dubai, Taj Dubai, Sheraton Grand, Millennium Place Marina, W Dubai The Palm, Media One, Rio, The Square, Dubai Festival City Hotels, Bandar Rotana Dubai Creek, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Millennium Place Barsha Heights. Hayat Place Dubai Jumeirah, Marco Polo Dubai, Ramada Suites by Wyndham Jumeirah Beach Residence, Grand Excelsior Bur Dubai, Hayat Place Dubai Al Rigga, Radisson Reed Dubai Silicon Oasis, Nakheel Mall, Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel, The Green Planet, canopy lights in Bluewaters, street lights Boulevard at City Walk, and Time Oak Hotel and Suites.

In Abu Dhabi, the most prominent landmarks in the color of the Red Planet in support of the mission of the Hope Probe, including the National Palace, the Emirates Palace, Khalifa University, the famous landmark of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) building in the Corniche area, the company’s fueling stations, the Abu Dhabi International Financial Center, and the island Yas, Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi Municipality, Al Ain Municipality, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, and Hazaa Bin Zayed Stadium.

In Sharjah, the landmarks of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the Flag Island building, the Flag Island pole, the House of Wisdom, Maryam Island, and ADNOC Muwailih are participating in supporting the path of the Hope Probe in this crucial stage of the first Arab space mission to Mars.

In Fujairah, the walls of historical buildings and facades of urban landmarks reflect the red color in Fujairah Fort, Fujairah Tower, Al Bidya Mosque, Fujairah Mall, and the streets from Al Qasr Roundabout to Fujairah Municipality roundabout and ADNOC station.

In Ajman, the facade of the Tourism Authority is decorated in red, the heritage district, the Municipality and Planning Department building, the Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Bridge intersection, the Sheikh Maktoum Bridge intersection, the Rawda Bridge intersection, and ADNOC Al Zawra.

In Ras Al Khaimah, landmarks are covered in red as the Hope Probe is ready to enter its scientific orbit, including the historic Dhayah Fort, the headquarters of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones Authority, the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, the Ras Al Khaimah National Museum, the Ras Al Khaimah municipality, and the headquarters of the Ras Al Khaimah Police General , ADNOC, Al Hamra Island, Al Qawasim Corniche, the viewing platform in Jebel Jais, DoubleTree hotels in Al Marjan Island, Rixos Center, Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Waldof Astoria, and Al Manar Mall walkway. And at the level of the Arab world, prominent urban landmarks in several Arab capitals are witnessing their façades being lit in red, foremost of which is “The Zone” in the Al-Takhasusi area in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, the Bahrain World Trade Center in the Bahraini capital, Manama, and the Kuwait Towers in the Kuwaiti capital, and the Cairo Tower in the capital. The Egyptian Museum, the Roman Theater in the Jordanian capital Amman, the Iraqi Museum and the Tower of Baghdad Mall in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, in support of the first historical Arab scientific space mission aimed at exploring Mars, and restoring the momentum of Arab contributions to innovation, technology, science and the march of human civilization.