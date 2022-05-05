Today we want to tell you the story of Cierra and Nilla, a woman and her sweet dog who have to find a new home. Theirs landlord discriminates against the Pitbull, a sweet little dog who has never given problems in the residential complex, who professes to be pet friendly, where he lived with his human mother. But apparently he doesn’t like pets that much.

Photo source from Instagram by Nilla the Pittie

Cierra lives in Texas, in a pet friendly residential complex, where dogs are allowed. When she saw the announcement of a pit bull puppy looking for a home, she decided to adopt him and take him home with her. She didn’t think she had any problems with the homeowner.

Cierra named the dog Nilla and prepared her kennel for her. Then he informed her landlord about her news and that a dog would be living with her. The man had no doubts, too bad that when he discovered that he was a Pitbull dog he started making a fuss.

A week after Nilla arrived at her home, Cierra had to make a tough decision. OR renounce to the dog or move house. And she had no doubts about the path to take: the woman found another house not far from the old one.

The new house is, in fact, close to the old apartment. Cierra said that she and Nilla are inseparable: they do everything together and even sleep together. Unthinkable to abandon it for stay in the previous house.

Photo source from Instagram by Nilla the Pittie

Fortunately, the owners of the new home did not have problems to welcome Cierra with Nilla.

Photo source from Instagram by Nilla the Pittie

And to think that the previous apartment complex was pet friendly. Perhaps only in words, certainly not in deeds.