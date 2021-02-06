The current mix of science and politics leads us to discredit. And the lack of transparency produces mistrust towards governments and towards the democratic system ”. The phrase, a perfect summary of the carousel of actions and decisions that we have been living for months with respect to vaccines against Covid-19, is pronounced by a Spanish doctor based in Switzerland who has worked to contain health emergencies all over the planet and, also, for the WHO.

It is true that Humanity is witnessing, live and direct, the culmination of a race against time to stop the pandemic. «This is the first time in history that we have all embarked on a mass vaccination campaign of such size and complexity.. Surely, this means that we must face today, and in the future, a series of new challenges “, grants to this newspaper Stefan de Keersmaecker, spokesman for Health, Food Safety and Transport of the European Commission. The Union has done its job, he says. “Now it is up to the Member States to ensure the rate of vaccination,” he stresses, questioned by the current distribution problems.

«It is a milestone in science to have achieved in less than a year effective vaccines up to 95%, such as Moderna and Pfizer-BioNtech. There are more than 230 vaccines in development; four of them are Spanish: three at the CSIC and another at the Barcelona Clinic ”, boasts Juan Jesús Gestal Otero, emeritus professor of Medicine and Public Health in Santiago. At the same time, a planetary battle is being waged for the dominance of patents and markets by pharmaceutical companies with close ties to states. We could speak of a gigantic game of health geopolitics. Ten large pharmaceutical companies account for 40% of the world market. The first, Pfizer (USA), with a turnover of 49,000 million euros in 2017. It was followed by Roche (Switzerland), Sanofi (France) and Johnson & Johnson. Its total business volume in 2020 was 1.5 billion euros.

It is not at all by chance, independent observers point out, that Hungary (a community partner that has tightened the rope by opposing reconstruction funds; those 750,000 million euros committed to mitigate economic losses) has already begun to vaccinate its citizens with both million doses of Sputnik V received from Moscow. Something that Ukraine, a partner country of the EU, also does. Serbia, an uncomfortable neighbor of Europe, has been using Chinese roads for three weeks.

«In Spain, we are hostages of the symbolic vaccination of December 2020. We have the capacity to carry out vaccinations, but we are limited by the shortage of vials», Underlines Gorka Orive, researcher, professor of Pharmacy at the UPV and hopeful disseminator. “It took a year for the virus to infect 100 million people in the world. In six weeks, Humanity has managed to administer 100 million doses of vaccines ”, he says.

Sputnik knocks on the door



Behind the three vaccines approved in the EU (the Russian Sputnik V is on the doorstep, beset by the shortage and boosted by an efficacy of 92%) lurks an overwhelming scientific complexity, both in obtaining the new ‘active principles’ and in logistics to reach Europe. Saving the barrier of time, we could compare the situation with a new airlift to save Berlin. “We underestimate the problems of manufacturing vaccines”, has recognized Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

Pfizer-BioNTech, which plans to manufacture 600 million doses in the United States and received a $ 2.7 billion injection of the so-called Urgent Assistance Instrument, manufactures the antigen through cell culture at its St. Louis (Missouri) plant. The active substance, modified RNA, is produced in Andover, Massachusetts. The process of encapsulating modified DNA in a lipid cell was an “exotic niche” that very few laboratories were dedicated to, and one that Pfizer has now scaled as far as it can.

Once produced, the items are taken to the Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan and from there on UPS cargo planes. arrive at the Belgian factory Puurs Manufacturing Belgium, in Puurs-synt-Amands, a population of just 16,000 residents (growing because the pharmaceutical company has just signed 300 new contracts to attend to the assembly of the vaccine) where it is processed. The expansion works of that plant to meet the growing demand is one of the causes adduced by the multinational to justify the shortage of vaccines suffered by Spain in recent weeks.

There it is packed in 20.5 kg containers patented by Pfizer itself that contain dry ice. (dry ice) which is kept at -78.5º without the need for pressurization and is transported by plane (the big airlines have struggled to get hold of this traffic for their cargo fleets) to the different European countries.

In Spain, the path that vaccines follow is secret. “For security reasons it is not possible to provide the names of the companies in charge of the transfer, dispatch points and distribution centers” of the authorized vials, they are excused from the Ministry of Health. They travel escorted in unmarked vehicles and it is the State’s own security that guards (both physically and by shielding the systems against attacks by cyber hackers) the ‘hub’ managed by Pfizer together with Logista Pharma, which is responsible for the distribution of the direct. Logista is the undisputed giant of Spanish distribution, a company that comes from the Tabacalera monopoly, from which it was segregated in 1999.

Logistics center in Leganés



The Pfizer vaccines arrive at the Polvoranca industrial estate in Leganés (Logesta has a pavilion on Calle del Trigo), where the loads are redistributed to the 50 transfer points assigned to the autonomous communities that must then transfer the containers to the 13,000 points planned vaccination.

The production of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, based on chimpanzee adenovirus from which a protein of the so-called spike of SARV-CoV-2 is obtained, is also a very complex process and which, to date, is handled in limited numbers , especially in one of the cell lines used for the multiplication of viruses. This vaccine, like the viral vectors of Gamaleya Sputnik V, Cansino china, and Janssen, they are kept in the refrigerator between 2º and 8º, avoiding freezing, points out Juan Jesús Gestal.

The Moderna vaccine (modified RNA acronym), which is made in Boston, produces the antigen associated with Lonza and the Madrid laboratory Rovi, where the vials are filled and finished. It must be kept protected from light and frozen between -15º and -25º. The distribution of the doses of Moderna and AstraZeneca is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health through the Spanish Association of Medicines and Health Products.

The fact that to avoid possible robberies or assaults, cargo vehicles had to travel, initially, without identification, has caused (together with the growing demand for food products and other refrigerated medicines) a deficit in the number of these transports in Spain and a real war to get hold of them (Mercedes Sprinter and Vito, as well as Fiat Ducato, Iveco Daily, Peugeot Boxer…) throughout Europe. In fact, the fleet of 7,500 light cargo transports operating in Spain is saturated.

There are no ready vehicles. The delivery time is five months. The temperature control inside the freezer box is strict. Each vehicle has a thermograph, strips where the temperature of the passenger compartment is recorded, minute by minute, ”explains Juan Carlos Puigtió, managing director of Oliva Torras, a world leader in the manufacture of basic equipment for refrigeration equipment in vehicles.

“For Covid-19 vaccines there are fewer manufacturing plants and less experience with the production process, in addition to the strict conservation and transport measures for some of them. Making vaccines is not like bottling mineral water», Says Raúl Ortiz de Lejarazu, professor of Microbiology and emeritus director of the National Influenza Center in Valladolid. “It is a very specific and specialized industry,” he remarks.