The landing of the American musician and stylist Pharrell Williams at the head of the artistic direction of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton shakes up the Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, which starts this Tuesday.

The author of hits like “Happy” is a declared fashion addict, and its parade, on Tuesday night, promises to bring together celebrities from all over the world.

Mulatto and multifaceted creator, Pharrell Williams embodies one of the great objectives of the luxury sector: to attract a young and different customer, originating from minorities and casual clothing consumer.

With close to 15 million subscribers on Instagram, Williams succeeds Virgil Abloh, who was the first black artistic director in a luxury house, and who passed away in November 2021.

The president of the powerful French group LVMH, billionaire Bernard Arnault, declared that he had seen the first sketches of the collection and found them “very, very interesting”.

“It is one of the most anticipated collections of the Week and a special moment in the history of fashion,” Alexandre Samson, head of the haute couture and contemporary creation department at the Paris Fashion Museum, told AFP.

Men’s fashion is slowly but steadily gaining space in the luxury sector.

“The questioning of gender, masculinity, allows (Williams) to have much more creative expressions without being caricatured,” summarizes the French analyst Pascaline Wilhelm.

And to reinforce the public relations campaign, this creator will also present a parallel exhibition, “Just Friends”.

A high bar for Dior, Givenchy, Kenzo…

Parisian Week, which will present next year’s spring-summer collections, invites on this occasion more than 80 brands, a wide range of world creation, from Tuesday to Sunday.

The arrival of Pharrell Williams will set the bar high for Dior, Givenchy or Kenzo.

Other big brands like Saint Laurent or Celine, they choose to present their collections outside of this Parisian event.

The British Paul Smith, who caused a sensation months ago when he was in charge of the artistic direction of a great Pablo Picasso exhibition in Paris, proposes a “garden party” in one of the most distinguished Parisian museums, Carnavalet.

KidSuper, one of the best-known brands of “streetwear” (informal) clothing, for its part, announces a “theatrical experience” at the Odeon theater.

And on the novelty side, the young couple Reid Baker (United States) and Inés Amorim (Portugal) stand out, who are parading for the first time on the calendar with their brand Ernest W. Baker, after gradually ascending the horizon of men’s fashion and feminine.

Both were finalists for the LVMH award in 2018, one of the most important in the world of fashion.

Another value that is rising is the Frenchman of Turkish origin Burc Akyol, made up of John Galliano at Dior and Nicolas Ghesquière at Balenciaga, who is also parading for the first time with his brand created in 2018.

And to keep the atmosphere of intrigue at Fashion Week, observers await the collection of the Frenchman Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who left the artistic direction of the Ann Demeulemeester brand in early June, just six months after his appointment.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin had presented only one women’s collection for that brand.

