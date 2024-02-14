Kots announced a meat grinder at the Selidovo training ground after the Iskander strike of the Russian Armed Forces

Military correspondent Alexander Kots told the details of the strike by Russian troops on the Selidovo training ground on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which took place on February 13.

According to him, the camp, where up to 1,500 Ukrainian soldiers could be located, was hit with ballistic missiles with a cluster warhead of the Iskander-M complex. For everyone who was not in shelter, this was a death sentence, Kots stated.

Everyone who was not in cover came under attack

Voenkor clarifiedthat each warhead of such an Iskander is equipped with 54 fragmentation combat elements of non-contact detonation, which are triggered at a height of about 10 meters above the ground.

The fragments fly vertically downward and can hit people even in deep trenches. “One cluster rocket covers an area of ​​about 15 thousand square meters,” Kots explained.

The landfill in Selidovo has turned into a meat grinder. It's scary to imagine what kind of hell was going on there after the strike. Alexander Kots war correspondent

At the training ground there were soldiers preparing to relieve Avdeevka

The attack on the training ground in Selidovo on the territory of the DPR controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces became known on the afternoon of February 13. It is assumed that at the time the missiles hit, there could have been up to 1.5 thousand Ukrainian military personnel gathered there for exercises. Presumably, they were undergoing combat coordination in Selidovo to try to release Avdiivka in a few days.

The Russian Armed Forces fired several missiles from the Iskander operational-tactical missile system (OTRK) with cluster warheads. An hour after the first blow, the second was struck, and some time later the third.

Russian political scientist Sergei Markov suggested that a strike on the training ground could lead to huge losses in Ukrainian troops. According to Markov, this is indicated by the fact that the Ukrainian media are trying not to cover the consequences of the strike. “In Ukraine they are afraid to write something because the SBU is rampant in Selidovo,” the political scientist pointed out.

The new commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could prohibit the publication of information about the strike

Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua” with reference to local sources wrote about the shelling of the Pokrovsky district, which includes Selidovo. The Selidovo military administration reported that the village of Tsukurino, neighboring Selidovo, was being shelled.

Former people's deputy Igor Mosiychuk (included in the Rosfinmonitoring register of terrorists and extremists) confirmed a missile strike in Selidovo. He did not provide any details.

Meanwhile, the editor-in-chief of the RT television channel, Margarita Simonyan, citing unnamed sources, said that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, forbade the disclosure of data on losses in Selidovo.