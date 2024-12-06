The Tarazona City Council has given approval to the Urban Planning Agreement with the Aragón Land and Housing Company for the development of the 48,217 square meters of the land of the former company Tarazona Textilewhich were acquired by the Government of Aragon in 2006 from their owners.

The approval of this agreement for these lands, which are located in the surroundings of the Cathedral of Santa María de la Huerta, has gone ahead with votes in favor of the Government team (Popular Party) and the non-attached councilor, while the socialist municipal group has chosen to abstain.

This agreement – which is key to the subsequent approval of the General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU), which was partially approved in 2021 and must be approved in the coming months – includes the creation of a collaboration and coordination framework inter-institutional agreement for the urban development of this area and the provision of public facilities that the municipality needs.

In this way, industrial land, unused for more than 20 years, will be transformed into a residential area in which up to 264 homes can be builtwith a maximum density of 55 units per hectare.

The agreement also establishes that Suelo y Vivienda de Aragón will transfer a total of 34,541 square meters to the Tarazona City Council. Within this area, there will be 14,128 square meters for green areas, while 11,071 square meters will be allocated to roads and another 9,342 square meters for equipment. In addition, a percentage of transfers on lucrative use of 11% is established and The reserve for protected housing is set at 20%.

After the approval of the agreement, the mayor of Zaragoza, Tono Jaray, recalled that “it is not an easy or quick process and when we talk about unlocking we talk about political will, since we are aware that in the last eight years there has been been impossible to reach an agreement. We have the opportunity for this to go ahead” after the differences between the different administrations involved have been resolved.