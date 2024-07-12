J-POP Manga announces the imminent arrival of The land of sand and blue flakeswork created by Yoko Komori. The single volume will be available for purchase in all comic book shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next July 24th at the price of €16.50.

Let’s discover all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga Presents The Land of Sand and Blue Scales by Yoko Komori

A story full of magical realism with delicate and dreamy drawings

It’s spring, just before the new school year, and Tokiko has just moved to a small seaside town with her dad. Everything is new to her, but the sound of the sea brings back the memory of being saved by a merman… Do mermaids really exist or is it all a figment of her imagination?

In perfect balance Between reality And fantasyYoko Komori narrates, with a delicate and extremely suggestive style, The Adventures of Little Tokiko and his new friends discover the greatest of secrets: what is real in the stories of sea gods, mermaids and tritons that populate local fairy tales and legends?

Regarding the inspiration that gave birth to the story, the author reveals: “I thought I would like to use the sound and smell of the sea as Flashback Triggers.”

TO this linkit is possible to read the preview of the first chapter.

The land of sand and blue flakes

by Yoko Komori

Single Volume

Format – 15×21 – Bross. With Overlay

Pages – 384, B/W + Col.

Price – €16.50