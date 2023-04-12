Tommaso Chiodo was originally from Tierra dei Fuochi: an incurable disease, with which he fought with all his might, took him away

An endless tragedy has shaken a family and an entire community, that of Afragola, in Campania. Thomas Nail, a 16-year-old boy who dreamed of becoming a footballer, died forever after battling for a long time against an incurable disease. Another victim of the so-called ‘Land of Fires’. Today the funeral in Caivano.

There are already many condolence messages that friends, relatives and simple acquaintances have dedicated to Tommaso. So much closeness to his family, known and well liked by everyone in Afragola and its surroundings, that from now on he will have to live enduring a pain that cannot be calculated.

Tommaso Chiodo has fought with all his might against a bad evil, which he had discovered he had a few years ago and which in the end, unfortunately, took him away.

His story had moved everyone, including Viktor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker from Napoli had recently sent him a video message, in which he urged him to do his best to defeat his match.

Yesterday that game was interrupted and unfortunately in the worst way. Thomas, who was admitted to the Infant Jesus of Rome, it is gone forever.

Today at Caivano the funeral will be held. Celebration in which all those who have hoped until the end for a miracle that didn’t happen in the end will want to participate.

The last farewell to Tommaso Chiodo

Tommaso Chiodo had a whole life ahead of him and in particular a dreamto become a footballer, to be precise a goalkeeper.

The team he played for, theASD Meeting Afragoalentrusted a touching farewell message to social networks:

Tommá, now go….and end up in Heaven, among the Angels! You have left an unfillable void in our hearts! You were our Great Goalkeeper, we will never forget you! Heartfelt condolences to the family!

Among the many messages circulated on social networks and in the various chats of friends and relatives, there was one that he broke everyone’s hearts, written by someone as if Thomas himself were speaking. Here is the text: