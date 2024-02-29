Home page politics

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

“Drug crime is clearly on the rise,” says SPD politician Sebastian Hartmann in an interview. But he sees another major current danger.

The attack in Hanau was four years ago and a few months ago right-wing extremists in Potsdam discussed the deportation of millions of people. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has now decided on a package of measures to combat right-wing extremism. Doesn't a package like this come way too late?

No, this comes at the right time. In 2024 we will be dealing with a rise in right-wing extremism that covers a wide range. First, the New Right is trying to dominate the discourse using fake news and manipulation. Secondly, there is a radicalization of right-wing extremists, which can be accompanied by extreme violence. And thirdly: We know that the right-wing radical milieu is trying to become a political arm through the AfD. Even fundamentally democratic organizations such as fire departments and sports clubs are being infiltrated. That's why we as a society need this package of measures.

TikTok and the AfD: “It is directed against hatred and incitement. And if a political force like the AfD specifically uses this as a method, then action will be taken against it.”

One point in it is called “Fighting hate on the internet”. Extremists are particularly active on TikTok, and AfD politicians also post some radical content there. Is the package also directed against them?

It is directed against hatred and incitement. And if a political force like the AfD specifically uses this as a method, then action will be taken against it. Fundamentally, citizens in a democratic constitutional state must be able to deal with such content and decide: Do I believe what I see on TikTok? Am I really communicating from person to person or am I perhaps dealing with a social bot? On the other hand, operators must be consistently obliged to prevent their platforms from being misused.

Sebastian Hartmann Sebastian Hartmann is a member of the Interior Committee and domestic policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group. The politician comes from North Rhine-Westphalia and was chairman of the local SPD between 2018 and 2021.

Radicalization doesn't just happen in the digital world. Jochen Kopelke, head of the police union, views the farmers' protests with concern and is calling for a ban on tractors at demonstrations. How do you feel about this?

Everything we have in the way of social conflicts is ultimately carried out on the backs of police officers, who are then sometimes seriously injured. And a tractor at a farmers' protest can actually become a weapon, which is why I support the demand that tractors be banned depending on the security situation. Everyone must be able to exercise their right to demonstrate, but it is about peacefulness. But if protests are infiltrated, for example to violently disrupt events held by political competitors such as the Greens or to arrest the Minister of Economic Affairs, then the limit has been exceeded.

ATM explosions: “When will the series of explosions in North Rhine-Westphalia finally be stopped?”

There has just been a bloody conflict in the clan milieu in Berlin. The so-called clan crime is also a big problem in North Rhine-Westphalia. The interior minister there, Herbert Reul, propagates a “policy of a thousand needle pricks”. In your opinion, is this the right way?

I experience Herbert Reul primarily as an announcement minister. He even repeatedly has problems filling police chief positions because there are problems with the leadership structure. And that can become a security problem. North Rhine-Westphalia is also the country of exploding ATMs. This is a dramatic phenomenon and a danger to masses when there are explosions in inner cities. When will the series of explosions in North Rhine-Westphalia finally be stopped? When it comes to organized crime, the rule of law must intervene with all its tools. A key point is the confiscation of assets and the enforcement of speedy convictions.

Drug clans in the Netherlands: “Drug crime is clearly on the rise”

A drug war has long since broken out in the Netherlands and Belgium, and trials against hit squads are currently underway in Amsterdam. Can something like this spill over into Germany?

Drug-related crime is clearly on the rise, and Europe is a central area of ​​activity for criminals. The drug clans want to create space and are murdering lawyers and journalists in the Netherlands. We must oppose this decisively. If we want to maintain a Europe with open borders, we need cross-border police cooperation. We have had good initial experiences with the Benelux countries. But there is a massive problem in Europe when it comes to identifying international financial flows. We have to do much better here, because if you take away organized crime's financing options, you can fight it effectively. This is a task for national legislators.

The issue of payment cards for refugees is causing controversy in the coalition. What's the problem from your point of view?

The payment card once again shows an example of how not to do it. There was a clear request from the states for legal clarification at the federal level, i.e. a change to the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. In this respect, it is completely incomprehensible that the green coalition partner is now blocking this. Such processes lead to the loss of people's trust in politics. You should say what you do and do what you say. This is actually a very simple concept. With which the traffic light would look better if it would stick to it.