It is well known that a house with two doors is bad to keep. This traditional saying can reach its paroxysmal manifestation in Niger, an inland African country bordering seven states, twice as large as Spain, but inhabited by less than half of its population. The former French colony is a flat and open territory between the Maghreb and the sub-Saharan region, the route of all possible illicit traffic. Their vulnerability has not escaped the Islamist strategy that plagues the Sahel. Violence has escalated in the western provinces of Tillabéri and Tahoua, neighboring Mali, and the southeastern province of Diffa, along Lake Chad. In January, an attack caused more than 100 deaths and, throughout this month, two other incursions have left 66 and 60 dead, respectively. Most of the victims are civilians.

The fourth poorest country in the world is facing two invasions led by different gangs within the jihadist expansion. To the west, the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) operates, a coordinator of various groups that operates across the highly permeable Malian border, while in the southeast, around Lake Chad, both Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West Africa wage a low intensity war. This pincer strategy suffocates the security forces, incapable of assuming the challenge despite the fact that almost 20% of the budget supplies the military apparatus.

Niger is a drain. Its many openings have been used by all kinds of outsiders. The uranium, gold and oil operations are managed by French, Canadian or Chinese companies, and the proliferation of criminal gangs involved in the human, arms and drug trade has also justified the installation of European troops.

The rise of the Salafists has increased the presence of foreign forces in recent years. The former Gallic colony maintains troops from ‘Operation Barkhane’, promoted by the Elysee and with Spanish support. The United States has also collaborated with troops for two decades and offers logistical and economic support. The Niamey regime is part of the G5S along with Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso and Chad, united in their fight against radicals. Niger seems like a kind of free zone and this proliferation has provoked a certain nationalist response from those who see its presumed sovereignty questioned.

The devastation, generating instability, power vacuum and forced displacement seem to be the objective of gangs that assault barracks and devastate populations with apparent impunity. Geographic conditions favor this harassment and takedown policy. Almost two thirds of the surface corresponds to the Sahara desert and only 4% of the soil is suitable for agriculture and grazing. The imbalance is evident in a country where 90% of its inhabitants are concentrated in 25% of the territory.

Peaceful and legal alternation



But there are good news. The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, which rewards good governance, has recognized the work of former President Mahamadou Issoufou for his respect for the rule of law and economic development policy. This measure seems an attempt to support those leaders who do not insist on perpetuating themselves in power by betraying the constitutional precepts. After a decade of democratic life, Mohamed Bazoum, winner of the elections held last February, will take office on Friday. It will be the first peaceful and legal alternation in its sixty years as an independent country.

The regeneration, in any case, has not reached the entire system. The improvement of the Administration collides with the precariousness and high corruption of the judicial apparatus and the Police, infiltrated by organized crime.

The future is uncertain. Violence can increase exponentially and cause a situation similar to that suffered by the Burkinabe neighbor, with large areas outside state control. Fragility makes it possible that circumstances such as the insurrection of the Tuareg, one of its peoples, the price of uranium or droughts can quickly lead it into the abyss. In addition, famines are frequent in this country, where most of the labor force depends on subsistence crops, and the exploitation of uranium has caused serious environmental problems.

French tutelage, with an interest in the exploitation of its mineral resources, is essential to avoid chaos. Air surveillance and the support of the intelligence services are essential to prevent the radical offensive from generating large population movements and crises of the dimensions that Mali or Nigeria have experienced. The United States has also joined this rescue operation with the construction of military base 201 in Agadez, intended for drone exercises.

Niger aspires to become a military power. The Defense Ministry has been involved in an ambitious plan to create an army of 50,000 soldiers and become a new gendarme in the area, in the manner of neighboring Chad. Over the last decade it has invested more than 845 million euros in military equipment, although the General Inspection of the Armies, an independent body that audits military expenditures, has revealed that at least 115 disappeared through the misappropriation of funds . The problem is not extraordinary, but it seems inherent to a country with so many exits, openings and trap doors.